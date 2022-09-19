Raw Coffee Beans Market 2026, Increasing Consumption Of Coffee to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Raw Coffee Beans Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the raw coffee beans market between 2021 and 2026 is 73.44 Metric tonnes. The report extensively covers raw coffee beans market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Raw Coffee Beans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 73.44 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belco SA, Dongsuh Companies Inc., Golden Bean Trade, Illycaffe SpA, International Coffee and Tea LLC, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Luigi Lavazza SpA, Mayora Group, Montesanto Tavares Group, Nestle SA, Neumann Gruppe GmbH, Peets Coffee Inc., RAW Coffee Company LLC, Starbucks Co., Strauss Coffee BV, The Green Coffee Co., and WS Cafe Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Belco SA

10.4 Dongsuh Companies Inc.

10.5 Golden Bean Trade

10.6 Montesanto Tavares Group

10.7 Nestle SA

10.8 Neumann Gruppe GmbH

10.9 RAW Coffee Company LLC

10.10 Starbucks Co.

10.11 The Green Coffee Co.

10.12 WS Cafe

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

