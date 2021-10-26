U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.00
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,679.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.25
    +86.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.50
    +6.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.2810 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,348.58
    +310.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.02
    +1,256.34 (+517.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports - Ifo

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday.

Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries that are affected the most include electrical equipment, chemicals and car manufacturing, Ifo said.

On the other hand, exports in the food and furniture industries are expected to remain constant, it added.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Recommended Stories

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Australia's central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

    Australia's central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries' governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People's Bank of China back in July, though the first official mention of it came in the RBA's annual report released last week. The five-year agreement allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to A$41 billion ($30.60 billion) or CNY 200 billion.

  • Albemarle, IBD Stock Of The Day, Offers Two Buying Opportunities As Lithium Prices Soar

    Lithium miner Albemarle is the IBD Stock Of The Day as lithium prices climb on electric vehicle demand. ALB stock is near buy range Monday.

  • BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range

    Asset manager BlackRock said on Tuesday it had created the largest range of climate-aligned exchange-traded equity funds (EFT) after agreeing to tighter rules to govern six existing funds with $9 billion in assets. Following consultations with BlackRock, the MSCI indexes that underpin BlackRock's iShares ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF range will follow the European Union's Climate Transition Benchmark, established to help cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial norms. The CTB requires a 30% reduction in carbon intensity - a measure of emissions to revenue - against the MSCI benchmark and a 7% year-on-year decarbonisation of the benchmark itself.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Brent Oil Steadies as Investors Weigh Stockpiles, OPEC+ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied, with investors weighing the outlook for a tighter market as U.S. stockpiles drop and OPEC+ keeps a tight rein on supply. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBrent crude was little

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit 2021

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo FInance's Andy Serwer, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses how the company can keep up the enormous growth it has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle to stay ahead of fierce competition, and looming privacy concerns from users.

  • Natural Gas Surges as U.S. Forecasts Stoke Winter Supply Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas prices soared the most in more than a year, erasing much of a recent decline, as end-of-month trading boosted volatility and forecasts for chillier weather revived concerns about tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mone

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Oil drops ahead of stocks data, Iran talks

    Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after rising earlier in the day and analysts said prices were set to sustain a rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of oil and its products. U.S. oil dropped 12 cents to $83.64 a barrel, having finished unchanged the previous session after testing new highs. While China's red-hot power and coal markets have cooled somewhat after government intervention, energy prices remain elevated worldwide as temperatures fall with the onset of the northern winter.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Analyst Report: Pinterest, Inc.

    Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.