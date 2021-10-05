U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Raw Selection successfully aided Calvert Street Capital Partners portfolio company secure an experienced candidate for their Director of Operations position

·1 min read

LEEDS, England and CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrasive Form a precision grinding manufacturer serving the industrial gas turbine, aerospace and general industrial sectors, backed by private equity firm Calvert Street Capital Partners announced that Joe Slim will be joining Abrasive Form as Director of Operations, effective 20th September 2021.

Joe Slim will be joining company from Power Plant Services, where he was General Manager for six years. Joe will be bringing his experience of significantly increasing revenue and driving cost improvements.

Jack Burns at Raw Selection has said, "Talent within the machined components sector is moving fast right now, so to present and secure a profile within a 30-minute commute to Abrasive Form is a great situation for both parties. I wish Joe all the best with his new role and looking forward to hearing about the impact he makes in a PE backed environment."

About Raw Selection

Raw Selection favours a meticulous approach to candidate research. Our process for selecting the right candidate means we can boast a 100% success rate for all our retained clients, with 96% of placed candidates still in their role after 12 months.

If your Private Equity firm is looking to secure talent for your manufacturing or aerospace portfolio company at the C-Suite level or one below, please contact Jack.Burns@Raw-Selection.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raw-selection-successfully-aided-calvert-street-capital-partners-portfolio-company-secure-an-experienced-candidate-for-their-director-of-operations-position-301391952.html

