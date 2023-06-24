Ray Dalio just named which major economy presents the biggest investment opportunity

Welcome to Saturday. I'm Phil Rosen, it's good to be with you today.

1. Ray Dalio said India presents the next big investment opportunity. The billionaire founder of Bridgewater anticipates a China-like surge for the Indian economy. He said it's on the brink of the "fastest growth rates" in the world.

2. There's still reason for concern in the commercial real-estate market. Troubled assets in the sector just reached $64 billion, climbing 10% in the first quarter of the year. Another $155 billion could now be at risk.

3. Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway stock worth $130 billion today to philanthropic groups. He pledged most of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other groups back in 2006, and has now given away about 54% of his shares. This chart maps out all his donations.

4. Top market strategists broke down how to invest in this year's steep stock rally. It's possible that equities keep rallying until they hit all-time highs in the coming months. These are the 10 trades to make to capitalize on the upside.

5. The housing market suggests that the US economy dodged the recession bullet. According to Carson Group, recent strength in housing starts and building permits indicates that construction groups are confident about demand. More details.

6. A collapse in used car prices could bring inflation closer to the Federal Reserve's target of 2%. Fundstrat's Tom Lee pointed to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which dropped 3.2% in the first two weeks of June. He thinks the trend points to the opposite of what recent CPI readings suggest.

7. Homeowners now have less equity than a year ago. CoreLogic data shows that average homeowner equity is down 1.9% from the same time last year. It's the first annual decline since 2012.

8. Bank of America analysts are ready to move off the classic 60/40 portfolio strategy. As a "lost decade" of returns gets underway, there are better ways to approach the market. Here are the 11 investments they recommended.

9. Tight supply is driving home values up. National median closing prices for single-family homes have been steadily climbing for months. Here's a breakdown of the price and inventory changes over the last year, state by state.

10. China is now importing more Russian oil than ever before. Crude exports from Russia to China hit an all-time high of 2.29 million barrels a day in May, marking an annual increase of over 15%. European buyers have slashed Russian oil imports by 90% since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

