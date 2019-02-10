Ray Washburne to Resign From Overseas Private Investment Corp. March 1 

(Bloomberg) -- Ray Washburne plans to step down as head of the Overseas Private Investment Corp. effective March 1, as President Donald Trump reshapes its approach to financing U.S. investments in developing countries amid increasing competition from China, people familiar with the matter said.

Washburne, who plans to notify staff this week of his exit, had already informed the White House that he would leave before OPIC transforms into a new entity, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, under the 2018 BUILD Act, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision wasn’t public.

Washburne was a prominent fundraiser for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and has run OPIC since 2017. He was also considered for other roles in the administration, including secretary of Commerce, and was among several candidates Trump considered to nominate for head of the World Bank. For that job, the president ultimately chose David Malpass, his current undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Department.

