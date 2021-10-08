U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.00
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,658.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,903.50
    +22.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.83
    +0.53 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1569
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8100
    +0.1940 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,169.45
    +948.05 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.24
    +11.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.46
    +3.42 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Raydiant's Adentro Partnership Brings Better Marketing Reach and Performance to Brick and Mortars

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital signage and experience platform provider, Raydiant, has joined forces with WiFi-powered marketing platform Adentro to bring valuable customer insights to brick-and-mortar customers.

The Adentro marketing suite pairs with the guest WiFi network in physical business locations to create a closed-loop marketing platform and attribution system. The WiFi connection not only provides a way for customers to opt in to the merchant's CRM, but also provides data and insights around customer visit behavior. This gives retailers, restaurants, and other brick-and-mortar businesses the data they need to project sales and create targeted marketing campaigns. Raydiant digital screens can then be set accordingly, showing in-store signage that speaks directly to that audience, based on Adentro data.

"Partnering with Adentro opens up a new and rare insight into customer behavior for brick and mortars," said Raydiant CEO, Bobby Marhamat. "With Adentro, they can measure key metrics like dwell time, visit frequency, peak hours, demographic breakdowns and other important data. The technology offers our brick-and-mortar customers a window into what their customers want and who they are. This data is crucial for creating targeted marketing campaigns that bring in more business and sales, both online and off."

Adentro CEO John Kelly agrees that the new partnership will be a boon for brick-and-mortar businesses. "We're excited to join forces with Raydiant," said Kelly. "Both of our platforms work off the basic truth that a brick and mortar's success is inexorably linked to their in-store customer experience. Aligning our platforms and bringing Adentro technology to Raydiant customers simply makes sense."

Adentro's proprietary technology lets businesses connect their online marketing efforts to real customer visits at their physical location. Doubling as a CRM, all data is stored against customer profiles in Adentro, which can be used to build out customer segments and create automated marketing campaigns based on visit behavior. Adentro technology is available to Raydiant customers with an additional fee, and the platform is a natural complement to the Raydiant customer experience platform. To learn more, visit raydiant.com.

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

Media contact:
Bobby Marhamat
320914@email4pr.com
4152711270

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raydiants-adentro-partnership-brings-better-marketing-reach-and-performance-to-brick-and-mortars-301396091.html

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machine

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Fines Meituan $530 Million in End to Antitrust Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China levied a $533 million fine on Meituan for violating anti-monopoly regulations, ending a months-long probe that had weighed on the country’s food-delivery leader.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’NYC's W

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Graneet thinks construction companies should switch from Excel to its tool

    Graneet is a vertical software-as-a-service startup focused on the construction industry and the myriad of small and medium companies in this industry specifically. It wants to build the definitive financial management solution so that construction companies can better control their projects. The vast majority of construction companies still rely on multiple Excel files, which leads to information silos and cumbersome data entry tasks.

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’NYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toy

  • Nikola Partners With TC Energy To Develop Hydrogen Production Hubs

    Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) and TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP) have signed a strategic collaboration to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production hubs in the U.S. and Canada. The hubs are expected to produce 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola's planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years. Nikola's Energy business unit and TC Energy actively collaborate to identify and develop projects to establish the infrast

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • Gas supplies hit as fire rips through Russian plant - live updates

    ‘Significant’ price rises coming to household energy bills, Ofgem warns Ireland abandons low-tax model as it caves in to Biden FTSE 100 inches higher; US stocks climbed as debt worries ease Ryan Bourne: Tories are betraying Thatcherism just as Brexit Britain needs it most Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tax-Savvy Investment Strategies for Retirement Accounts

    A comfortable retirement depends not just on the amount you can accumulate but on your investment returns once you retire.