Raydiant's Adentro Partnership Brings Better Marketing Reach and Performance to Brick and Mortars

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital signage and experience platform provider, Raydiant , has joined forces with WiFi-powered marketing platform Adentro to bring valuable customer insights to brick-and-mortar customers.

The Adentro marketing suite pairs with the guest WiFi network in physical business locations to create a closed-loop marketing platform and attribution system. The WiFi connection not only provides a way for customers to opt in to the merchant's CRM, but also provides data and insights around customer visit behavior. This gives retailers, restaurants, and other brick-and-mortar businesses the data they need to project sales and create targeted marketing campaigns. Raydiant digital screens can then be set accordingly, showing in-store signage that speaks directly to that audience, based on Adentro data.

"Partnering with Adentro opens up a new and rare insight into customer behavior for brick and mortars," said Raydiant CEO, Bobby Marhamat. "With Adentro, they can measure key metrics like dwell time, visit frequency, peak hours, demographic breakdowns and other important data. The technology offers our brick-and-mortar customers a window into what their customers want and who they are. This data is crucial for creating targeted marketing campaigns that bring in more business and sales, both online and off."

Adentro CEO John Kelly agrees that the new partnership will be a boon for brick-and-mortar businesses. "We're excited to join forces with Raydiant," said Kelly. "Both of our platforms work off the basic truth that a brick and mortar's success is inexorably linked to their in-store customer experience. Aligning our platforms and bringing Adentro technology to Raydiant customers simply makes sense."

Adentro's proprietary technology lets businesses connect their online marketing efforts to real customer visits at their physical location. Doubling as a CRM, all data is stored against customer profiles in Adentro, which can be used to build out customer segments and create automated marketing campaigns based on visit behavior. Adentro technology is available to Raydiant customers with an additional fee, and the platform is a natural complement to the Raydiant customer experience platform. To learn more, visit raydiant.com .

