Raymond James Canada Enhances Canadian Diversified Industrials Investment Banking group

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced the formation of a new Canadian Diversified Industrials Investment Banking practice, through the combination of three existing groups: Industrials, Consumer and Retail; Forestry & Engineering; and Agriculture. The new practice consisting of eight investment banking professionals and six research Analysts located in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal will integrate with 85 professionals located in nine offices across the United States and Europe covering in excess of 190 names in research. Raymond James welcomes industry veteran Jason Robertson as Managing Director, Head of Canadian Diversified Industrials to head the new group in Canada. Mr. Robertson will report to Craig McDougall, Head of Canadian Investment Banking.

Raymond James Ltd. (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.) (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)
Raymond James Ltd. (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.) (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

"The driving force behind this move is to more effectively organize our activities across the North American landscape to better serve our clients," said Craig McDougall. "It will align our capabilities here, with those of our colleagues who serve the Diversified Industrials and Consumer & Retail markets elsewhere across the globe, including the Diversified Industrials team led by Alper Cetingok, and our global Consumer effort, led by John Berg."

The practice will cover many of the notable and active sectors in the Industrials marketplace on a global basis, including: Agriculture, Automation & Industrial Technology, Automotive & Aftermarket; Aviation; Building Products; Defense & Government Services; Environmental Services; Industrial Distribution; Security & Safety; Transportation & Logistics; Forestry and Water.

"Raymond James has a powerful global banking platform that provides clients the specific industry expertise required for each unique client engagement. I look forward to joining the team and enhancing my ability to leverage this expertise," said Robertson. Mr. Robertson has more than 25 years of investment banking experience leading and successfully executing corporate transactions.

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 500 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/execution, fairness opinions, and valuations.

Raymond James is a leading independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.09 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 64 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c2627.html

