U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.81
    -2.22 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,095.61
    -4.39 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,330.72
    -43.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.03
    -9.58 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    +0.98 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -9.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3600
    -0.0100 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3120
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,182.19
    -4,412.91 (-8.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.03
    -20.44 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.55
    -27.82 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Raymond James Ltd. Selects FactSet to Provide Market Data for Financial Advisors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has been selected by Raymond James Ltd. as its market data provider for financial advisors.

Raymond James Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)
Raymond James Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

FactSet is working with Raymond James Ltd. to implement its web-based Wealth Workstation to over 900 wealth management professionals in Canada. The virtual implementation will provide them with personalized and efficient access to comprehensive multi-asset class market data and analytics within a modern and easy-to-use platform.

FactSet's Wealth Workstation will also integrate Raymond James Ltd.'s internal model portfolios and approved lists, strengthening financial advisors' collaboration with home office research and strategy teams. This integration will support productivity and efficiency by delivering tailored and actionable portfolio insights to enhance their client engagement efforts. Seamless web and mobile connectivity will allow for remote use to accommodate flexible working environments without compromising users' access.

"Our work with Raymond James Ltd. highlights our ability to provide enterprise solutions that streamline wealth management workflows with an intuitive platform that helps advisors be better informed, connected, and productive," said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Research and Wealth Management Solutions, FactSet. "We are excited to collaborate with Raymond James' Canadian team, who are committed to enhancing the advisor experience with better technology, driving stronger results for them and their clients."

"Ensuring our advisors have the best possible technology and data support to better serve their clients is a key priority for Raymond James," said Jamie Coulter, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, Raymond James Ltd. "FactSet's solution raises the bar in our ability to deliver best in class market data and provide for our advisors and the individual investors and families they serve."

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

About Raymond James

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,400 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.17 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 64 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c1991.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin the national currency, plus the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why Kadmon Holdings Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Sanofi adds another bolt-on acquisition in what is turning out to be a busy year for the French pharma titan.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.

  • 3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) -- that have more than doubled the market's returns in 2021. Shares of Nvidia have skyrocketed 74% this year, fueled by the graphics-chip maker's huge top-line growth and soaring earnings. Interestingly, Nvidia's price-to-earnings ratio of 81 today is 5% lower than where it was at the start of the year -- despite the growth stock's surging price.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Which Canadian Cannabis Company Is In the Best Position to Enter the U.S. Market?

    Much of the excitement in the marijuana industry today centers around the possibility that the U.S. will legalize cannabis in the near future. Support for legalization has never been higher, with more than two-thirds of Americans now in favor. Canadian cannabis companies are making deals ahead of time, trying to position themselves as best as they can for the moment the U.S. pot market finally opens up for them.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • 5 Utility Stocks for Investors Chasing Yield

    Our stock screen ranks utilities by yield, looking for companies that are likely to keep raising their dividends.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.

  • 3 Beaten-Up Stocks for Bargain Hunters

    Three stocks that have been falling in recent weeks that could be great buys today are Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR). Drugmaker Amgen is a relatively cheap stock to own today, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 (the average stock in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund is trading at 27 times its profits). During the first three months of the year, Amgen's revenue of $5.9 billion declined 4% year over year; the company blamed the poor results on the pandemic and patient visits being down.