Raymond Shorrocks Bought 81% More Shares In Alicanto Minerals

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Raymond Shorrocks, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI) recently shelled out AU$100k to buy stock, at AU$0.04 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 81%, which is arguably a good sign.

Alicanto Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Stephen Parsons for AU$309k worth of shares, at about AU$0.055 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.041. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alicanto Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.047. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Alicanto Minerals shares, worth about AU$4.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Alicanto Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alicanto Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Alicanto Minerals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

