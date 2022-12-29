U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.00
    +27.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,211.00
    +165.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,887.50
    +114.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -1.76 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.32 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    -0.0100 (-0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    +0.26 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1300
    -1.2050 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,615.53
    -47.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.06
    -1.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.16
    -1.03 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Rayont Inc- RAYT- Reports 10-K for the Twelve -Month Ending June 30, 2022, Financial Results.

Rayont Inc
·3 min read
Rayont Inc
Rayont Inc

Palo Alto, California, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international personalized natural healthcare company, today reported financial results for the twelve-month ended June 30, 2022.

Business Highlights Within the Twelve-Month ended June 30, 2022:

Ms. Marshini Moodley, CEO and CFO, said, “We recorded a decline in both the revenue and gross profit for the period ended 30 June 2022 compared to same period last year, mainly due to increase in cost of raw materials and lead time of supply chain in Prema Life operations. We also disposed Rayont Technologies operations in Australia and Malaysia resulting in drop of revenues and gross profit.”

Twelve-month Ending June 30, 2022, Financial Results:

 

 

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

2,839,357

 

 

$

2,969,599

 

Gross Profit

 

$

1,382,624

 

 

$

1,748,573

 


Improved Balance Sheet Results



 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

185,782

 

 

$

243,610

 

Total Assets

 

$

14,193,235

 

 

$

7,157,352

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

9,099,623

 

 

$

3,430,326

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

5,093,612

 

 

$

3,727,026

 


Marshini Moodley added, “Our yearly performance reflecting increased total asset portfolio and total stockholders’ equity. The working capital deficit decreased from $1,456,964 that was on June 30, 2021, to $83,884 as of June 30, 2022. Our cash reserves have decreased due to capital investments and servicing loan interest received to cover different investments done from the Company during the year”.

Strategies for Growth

During this financial year we continue to undertake several key activities aimed to improve the overall performance of Rayont Inc namely:

  • Consolidate the operations of Prema Life with that of Tugun Compounding Pharmacy to drive cost reduction and efficiencies across both operations.

  • Launch Health Script telehealth platform for naturopaths globally with key markets focus Australia and the USA.

  • Continue with smaller acquisitions that can contribute to revenue growth and synergies across the group. We expect that the acquisitions made to date will contribute to significant revenue and profit growth this financial year.

These activities are being worked on and we will communicate their completions as we achieve them.

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on personalized natural healthcare industry.

Rayont uses scientific tools such as DNA, microbiome, iridology and other tests to personalize diagnoses, prescription and treatments of natural complementary and alternative medicine products, services and treatments to our patients in the markets we operate.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@rayont.com


Recommended Stories

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Reiterated Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are the

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 71% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Merck & Co., Inc...

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    AI can be a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030, which means there's plenty of promise, and potentially some danger, built into this cutting-edge trend.

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • Top Dividend Stock: MPLX Steals The Show With Jaw-Dropping 9.47% Yield

    Investors looking for sky-high income should consider dividend stock MPLX, which delivers a jaw-dropping 9.47% yield.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worries

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday as data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said. The report suggested that the rapid interest rate hikes were starting to take a toll on the labor market, bolstering hopes that the U.S. central bank would dial down its aggressive stance.