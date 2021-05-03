RaySearch Expands Its Partnership With Canon Medical Systems USA

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that a sales agent agreement has been signed with Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., enabling RaySearch America's salesforce to promote Canon Medical's Aquilion Large Bore CT and Celesteion PET/CT products. Together, the companies will bring their integrated best-in-class radiation oncology portfolio to more US customers to further enhance care for cancer patients.

CT and PET imaging techniques are essential for planning and delivering radiation therapy. Hospitals typically have general purpose CT and PET/CT equipment that are used for diagnosis within a lot of specialties, and this equipment can be used also for radiation therapy treatment planning. However, it is common for oncology departments to have their own dedicated imaging equipment that is also adapted to the specific needs of radiation therapy. As example, it is often required to have additional space around the patient since the patients are positioned in exactly the same way as for the intended treatment while the images are acquired. Such imaging devices are often referred to as simulators. The Aquilion Large Bore CT and Celesteion PET/CT are such simulators that are designed to be ideal for use in radiation oncology together with RaySearch's products.

Since 2018, Canon Medical and RaySearch have collaborated to offer Canon Medical's imaging systems and advanced visualization solutions with RaySearch's innovative treatment planning system, RayStation®*, and oncology information system, RayCare®*. RayStation's full suite of technologies can be paired with these imaging systems, though customer's can also select the stand-alone RayStation Simulation package to drive virtual simulations. Together, the companies have been able to deliver accuracy- and workflow-focused solutions to customers and patients and have gained positive traction in the market.

Yuji Hamada, president and CEO, Canon Medical Systems, USA, says: "Over the last two years, our partnership with RaySearch has helped us deliver on our Made for Life philosophy by providing a comprehensive oncology solution that has brought together the tools for optimal treatment planning for our customers. In this new phase of our collaboration, we look forward to bringing the benefits of our combined solution to even more customers and patients."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Canon Medical is a world leader in advanced imaging and visualization systems, and we share a view of the potential of technology to drive innovation and development in oncology. Our products are an outstanding complement to each other, providing cancer centers with a powerful platform for radiation oncology."

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, California, markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment, as well as eye care medical imaging systems. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website at https://us.medical.canon.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

www.raysearchlas.com

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

