RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2022

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sweden., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER (JULY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

  • Order intake SEK 219.1 M (127.9)

  • Net sales SEK 210.9 M (136.4)

  • Operating profit SEK 12.0 M (-26.6)

  • Profit after tax SEK 10,1 M (-22.0)

  • Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.29 M (-0.64)

  • Cash flow SEK -48.0 M (-10.1)

  • Order backlog SEK 1,715.2 M (1,212,4) at the end of the period

  • Order intake SEK 704.0 M (462.7)

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

  • Net sales SEK 579.3 M (453.1)

  • Operating profit SEK 22.0 M (-36.8)

  • Profit after tax SEK 9.6 M (-31.3)

  • Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.28 M (-0.91)

  • Cash flow SEK 4,0 M (-51.6)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

  • Instituto Europeo di Oncologia (IEO) placed an order on RayStation to be used at its proton center in Milan, Italy.

  • Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada placed an order on RayStation.

  • RaySearch announces a partnership with Leo Cancer Care in Great Britain for the development of a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments.

  • New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) placed an order for RayStation through a public tender process.

  • Harris Health System placed an order for RayStation.

  • Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayCare.

  • Henrik Bergentoft was appointed new CFO at RaySearch and took up his position November 15, 2022.

  • Chairman of the Board and member of RaySearch's Board resigned.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • McLaren Proton Therapy Center – Karmanos Cancer Institute – in Flint, Michigan in the US, placed an order for RayStation.

  • Günther Mårder was elected new member of RaySearch's Board.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8 510 530 00, johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, Tel: +46 (0)8 510 530 13, henrik.bergentoft@raysearchlabs.com

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and CFO Henrik Bergentoft will present RaySearch's interim report for April-September 2022 in a webcast to be held in English on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/220825

You can also join the webcast by phone:
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51
UK: +44 333 300 92 67
US: +1 646 722 49 56

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3674294/1700275.pdf

RaySearch Press Release November 29, 2022

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raysearch-laboratories-interim-report-july---september-2022-301688560.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

