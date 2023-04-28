U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

RaySearch publishes Annual Report for 2022

PR Newswire
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2022. The report is held available on RaySearch's website, under the section Investors.

This information is information that RaySearch Larboratiories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 am CET, on April 28, 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) 
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
henrik.bergentoft@raysearchlabs.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3758596/2019842.pdf

RaySearch - Annual Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3758596/2019843.zip

rays-2022-12-31-sv.zip

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raysearch-publishes-annual-report-for-2022-301810574.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories