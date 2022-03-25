U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.50
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,705.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,833.50
    +69.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.00
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.94
    -3.40 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.30
    -9.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.78
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -1.86 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3207
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6640
    -0.6560 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,650.14
    +1,704.73 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.44
    +44.49 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.27
    +25.89 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

RaySecur Recognized in the 2022 SIA New Products & Solutions Awards at ISC West

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur™, a security imaging company with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray desktop scanner for mail and package threat detection, was recognized as an honorable mention by the Security Industry Association (SIA) at the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/RaySecur Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/RaySecur Inc.)

RaySecur earned the honorable mention of the Emerging Technologies category for its MailSecur® + C•CURE integration, which was presented March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor. MailSecur is on display through March 25 in Booth 21125, and the MailSecur + C•CURE integration is being demonstrated in the Johnson Controls Security Products Innovation Room (Lido 3004).

"The SIA's award is a testament to the step change in security imaging delivered by our T-ray scanners combined with the comprehensive protection and automated response enabled through our integration with JCI's C•CURE platform," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO, RaySecur. "Mail-borne threat detection has long been a glaring security gap, which can now be addressed at enterprise scale, keeping people and their facilities safe across the organization."

The integration of MailSecur with JCI's C•CURE security management platform allows mail scan results to automatically trigger responses across building systems to help mitigate threat incidents. Real-time alerts, video feeds of the concealed items, and emergency information is seamlessly shared across an organization's global security network.

MailSecur + C•CURE provides security executives the actionable intelligence needed to better protect their businesses and employees. Now the detection of a suspicious substance, like white powder, can automatically trigger a halt to the building's HVAC system in order to prevent the potential spread of contaminants. MailSecur scanners employ operator-safe T-rays to "see" inside of items within mail and parcels and can detect all nine of the CBRNE threats designated by the Department of Homeland Security.

"SIA applauds the 2022 SIA NPS Awards honorees, whose outstanding products, solutions and technologies represent the best and most cutting-edge security offerings on the market," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA congratulates RaySecur and Johnson Controls for standing out among the impressive field of entrants in this competitive flagship awards program."

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories. View the full list of SIA NPS award winners here.

About RaySecur

RaySecur is a security imaging company revolutionizing mail and package scanning. The MailSecur® product line is the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray scanner, providing real-time, 4D imaging, in an all-in-one desktop mail security solution. T-ray technology is safe, requires no licenses or permits, and detects all nine types of postal threats identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - unlike X-ray which uses harmful radiation and detects only three of the nine DHS-listed threats. MailSecur is supported by EODSecur TM service, providing 24x365 on-call threat response by trained military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) professionals, in addition to supporting end-user training and standard operating procedures. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com or find us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

MailSecur is a registered trademark and RaySecur, EODSecur, SecurTone, MailSecur Connect, 4D-AI, and T-Suite are trademarks of RaySecur Inc. in the United States. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact information:

Amy Carey
RaySecur
acarey@raysecur.com

Ross Blume
Fusion PR on behalf of RaySecur
Ross.blume@fusionpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raysecur-recognized-in-the-2022-sia-new-products--solutions-awards-at-isc-west-301510749.html

SOURCE RaySecur Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • My 2 Best Cybersecurity Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Each of those situations is still evolving, but they already serve as a grim reminder that effective cybersecurity is critical. With that in mind, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have distinguished themselves as leaders in the cybersecurity industry, and both stocks look like smart long-term investments. CrowdStrike has become a cybersecurity powerhouse.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Gain Traction, SOL Could Surge To $120

    Bitcoin price is showing positive signs above $42,850, Ethereum’s ether is stable above $3,000, and SOL could extend rally above $105.

  • My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

    It's time to take digital currencies seriously again. Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) are promising digital currencies with strong growth prospects. Terra is starting to become a household name for crypto traders, and the recognition is long overdue.

  • The next big business in crypto is ‘staking,’ according to a top expert. Here’s how it will work

    It's risky, but some crypto investors are already earning an annual percentage yield of over 1,000% by “staking"—and a huge amount of passive income along the way.

  • Why the Price of Cardano Is Rising Today

    The price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had risen roughly 9% over the past 24 hours as of 10:55 a.m. ET today. The large crypto exchange Coinbase announced yesterday that it has added staking options for ADA, the cryptocurrency that runs on the Cardano blockchain. Cardano runs on a proof-of-stake concept, meaning that individuals stake their ADA holdings to validate transactions on the network and mint new tokens.

  • How Cryptocurrency Is Helping Ukraine

    It’s a godsend in a country that needs money and lacks functioning banks.

  • Alibaba’s Russia Venture Puts Chinese E-Commerce Giant in Awkward Spot

    Russia had been a rare bright spot for Alibaba’s international e-commerce business. Now it is just another headache.

  • New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vestager says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Tough new rules targeting U.S. tech giants agreed late on Thursday are expected to come into force in October, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday. The rules, which Vestager proposed a year ago, are called the Digital Markets Act and set out a list of dos and don'ts for Amazon, Apple, Meta, Alphabet unit Google and Microsoft. "And with the processes foreseen, these pieces of legislation, well, they will have been voted in and publicised in the Official Journal, so coming into force sometime in October," Vestager told a news conference.

  • Will ethereum 2.0 be a paradise for crypto investors?

    Ethereum's impending upgrade is coming and could become highly attractive to institutional investors and drive popular engagement with the cryptocurrency sector as a whole.

  • Why Crypto Mining Actually Matters

    Ideological arguments over proof-of-work and proof-of-stake miss the larger point: Mining means the production of objective truth, says futurist Dan Jeffries. This post is part of CoinDesk's Mining Week.

  • Milpitas-based Tarana Wireless raises $170M, doubles valuation, as it heads toward possible 2023 IPO

    Tarana Wireless Inc.'s CEO on Wednesday said it may be ready to go public next year after raising $170 million in new funding and joining the list of the Bay Area's unicorns. The Milpitas-based startup offers wireless broadband technology to internet service providers at speeds it says are competitive with fiber connections. Its technology is designed to fill the gap between using fiber broadband in urban areas and satellites in remote locations.

  • Okta says hundreds of companies impacted by security breach

    Okta says 366 corporate customers, or about 2.5% of its customer base, were impacted by a security breach that allowed hackers to access the company's internal network. The authentication giant admitted the compromise after the Lapsus$ hacking and extortion group posted screenshots of Okta's apps and systems on Monday, some two months after the hackers first gained access to its network. The breach was initially blamed on an unnamed subprocessor that provides customer support services to Okta.

  • Google says it thwarted North Korean cyberattacks in early 2022

    Google's Threat Analysis Group announced on Thursday that it had discovered a pair of North Korean hacking teams that were targeting US media, IT, crypto and fintech firms in February.

  • What Is Ethereum and Why Should You Care?

    Many people have heard of bitcoin but very few are familiar with Ethereum, which is important to the future of the crypto industry.

  • This Is the Percentage of Shiba Inu Holders Actually Making Money

    Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) massive gains may give investors the impression that anyone who bought it is winning big. Shiba Inu has slipped 31% so far this year. All of this may encourage you to consider taking a stake in Shiba Inu.

  • Walmart closing a store in Greater Cincinnati next month, company says

    Walmart, the Arkansas-based supercenter chain, will continue to operate 12 stores in Greater Cincinnati.

  • Cybersecurity researchers trace Lapsus$ attacks to a teenager from England

    Cybersecurity researchers investigating the Lapsus$ attacks have traced them to a 16-year-old living near Oxford, England.

  • Chinese telecom giant ZTE snaps up metaverse-related trademarks

    Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE has successfully registered a number of metaverse-related English trademarks. See related article: ‘Metaverse’ enters government radar at China’s Two Sessions Fast facts ZTE’s trademarks fall under the scientific equipment and communication services categories, setting the stage for the firm to provide related services in the metaverse. The partially state-owned Chinese […]

  • Mozilla launches paid subscriptions to its Developer Network

    Mozilla today launched MDN Plus, a paid subscription product on top of the existing (and recently re-designed) Mozilla Developer Network (MDN), one of the web's most popular destinations for finding documentation and code samples related to web technologies like CSS, HTML and JavaScript. The new subscription offering will introduce features like notifications, collections (think lists of articles you want to save) and MDN offline for when you want to access MDN when you're not online. There will be three subscription tiers: MDN core, a free limited version of the paid plans; MDN Plus 5, with access to notifications, collections and MDN offline for $5 per month or $50 per year; and MDN Supporter 10 for those who are willing to pay a bit more to support the platform in addition to getting a direct feedback channel to the MDN team (as well as "pride and joy," Mozila says).

  • Okta Under Fire Over Handling of Security Incident

    The identity-protection company’s acknowledgment of the attack two months after spotting suspicious activity offers ‘a case study in mismanaging a third-party breach,’ an analyst said.