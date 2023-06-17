Raytheon Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:RTX) Financial Prospects Don't Look Very Positive: Could It Mean A Stock Price Drop In The Future?

Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) stock up by 2.1% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Raytheon Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Raytheon Technologies is:

7.6% = US$5.7b ÷ US$74b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Raytheon Technologies' Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

At first glance, Raytheon Technologies' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Raytheon Technologies over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Raytheon Technologies' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 5.7% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RTX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Raytheon Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 69% (implying that the company keeps only 31% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Raytheon Technologies' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, Raytheon Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 41% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Raytheon Technologies' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Raytheon Technologies. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

