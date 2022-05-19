U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Raytheon Technologies Partners with Feeding America® to Support Underserved Communities

·3 min read

Ongoing commitment supports Equitable Food Access and Military Hunger Advocacy efforts

WALTHAM, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 38 million people in America — one in eight — experience food insecurity. To help accelerate hunger relief among people most at risk, specifically underserved communities and military families, Raytheon Technologies is expanding its commitment to Feeding America®'s Equitable Food Access and Military Hunger Advocacy initiatives.

Raytheon Technologies' $3 million investment in equitable food access grants will allow food banks across the country to secure and distribute food to the communities most in need, including military families.

The grants will also enable those food banks to start or expand local programs to identify and act on racial and geographical barriers to food access, as well as enable members to build relationships with congressional offices to champion causes that benefit servicemembers.

"Strong and healthy communities start with food security," said Pam Erickson, Raytheon Technologies' chief communications officer and head of corporate social responsibility. "In partnership with Feeding America, we are committed to making progress in the fight against hunger by alleviating the everyday struggles of too many people trying to access nutritious food for their families."

"No one should have to face uncertainty when it comes to feeding their family," said Vince Hall, Chief Government Relations Officer at Feeding America. "Raytheon Technologies' continued commitment is vital in our charge to drive even greater change in our nation by ensuring equitable access to food, especially within communities that are most at risk of hunger."

This recent investment is an extension of Raytheon Technologies' ongoing commitment to Feeding America. In 2020, the company supported Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Raytheon Technologies' contributions to this fund helped support 17 food banks across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and launched a volunteer campaign in nine states to distribute more than 675,000 pounds of food to communities in need. In 2021, Raytheon Technologies continued to support the organization through financial donations and volunteer events with select Feeding America member food banks, distributing more than one million meals.

To continue the conversation about food insecurity challenges within the military community, Feeding America and Raytheon Technologies will host a food distribution event at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs on May 26 at 10 am MT. For more details, please contact Joanna@careandshare.org.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Shannon Booker
shannon.booker@raytheon.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-partners-with-feeding-america-to-support-underserved-communities-301551026.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

