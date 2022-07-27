U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.50
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,897.00
    +165.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,305.75
    +193.25 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.50
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.38
    -0.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0150
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7850
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9100
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,344.82
    +419.15 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.51
    +7.41 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.25
    +50.97 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Raytheon Technologies venture capital group invests in VerdeGo Aero

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RTX
    Watchlist

Investment in hybrid-electric propulsion innovator to accelerate transformational technologies for advanced air mobility applications

ARLINGTON, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) corporate venture capital group, RTX Ventures, today signed an agreement to invest in VerdeGo Aero to accelerate the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for advanced air mobility applications. This investment will also provide opportunities for VerdeGo Aero to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney on future product development.

Established in 2017, the Daytona Beach, Fla.-based company specializes in delivering powerplants that efficiently convert jet fuel or sustainable aviation fuel into electric power, enabling greater performance and mission capability for a wide range of electric aircraft segments including drones, electric vertical-take-off-and landing (eVTOL), short-take-off-and-landing (STOL) aircraft, regional aircraft, and high-speed VTOL airframes. VerdeGo Aero's current hybrid powertrain programs range from 150kW up to multiple megawatts of continuous electrical output.

"Delivering sustainable aviation technologies to help our customers bend the emissions curve remains one of Raytheon Technologies' most important priorities," said Daniel Ateya, managing director of RTX Ventures. "Our investment represents one of the ways we're working to deliver a more sustainable future."

RTX Ventures is the lead investor in VerdeGo Aero's $12 million Series A funding round, which will support VerdeGo Aero's expansion and development of its growing portfolio of hybrid-electric powertrain systems, including the VH-3 185kW powerplant. Other investors participating in the funding round include DiamondStream Partners, Avfuel Technology Initiatives Corporation, Seyer Industries, and Standish Spring Investments.

"VerdeGo Aero is excited about the opportunity to continue to develop technologies that convert aircraft engines into hybrid powerplants, and to expand our portfolio offerings and customer base," said Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero. "As VerdeGo continues its recruiting of technical and commercial aerospace experts, our growing team is looking forward to leveraging a strong relationship with Pratt & Whitney to address the needs of the hybrid-electric aircraft segment at multiple power levels."

VerdeGo Aero is currently developing its third generation of full-scale hybrid-electric powerplant hardware, having already delivered pre-production powerplants for flight test operations. Employing a high-speed development culture, the company is significantly expanding its team of industry-leading electric propulsion experts, creating numerous opportunities for engineering, marketing, finance, and project management professionals working among a world-class team of innovators.

"VerdeGo Aero is helping to pioneer the emerging field of hybrid-electric propulsion technology, which has an important role to play in enabling the aviation industry's goal of reaching net zero CO2 emissions by 2050," said Graham Webb, chief sustainability officer at Pratt & Whitney. "This investment has promising potential to enhance our technology and capability in segments of our small engine business while moving quickly and nimbly to advance our hybrid-electric propulsion strategy."

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-venture-capital-group-invests-in-verdego-aero-301594124.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • What Do Some of My Favorite S&P 500 Stocks Have In Common? They're All REITs

    A cell tower company, a lab space owner, a data-center operator, and "The Monthly Dividend Company" are on this shortlist.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets

    A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleFirm

  • FTSE 100: Rio Tinto shares slide as mining bonanza fizzles

    Falling commodity prices and rising costs are plaguing mining companies just as Russia's war in Ukraine and lower demand from China threaten profits.

  • The Fed will cut rates next year, says BofA. Here’s what will happen to Treasurys.

    The end of quantitative tightening may come sooner than expected if the Federal Reserve pivots in 2023.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Spotify stock moves higher as total users, revenue beat earnings estimates

    Spotify reported its fiscal second quarter earnings on Wednesday before market open. Here's what to know.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • PayPal Rises Premarket on News of Elliott Stake

    PayPal shares rose premarket after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor [Elliott Management has a stake](https://www.wsj.com/articles/activist-elliott-management-holds-stake-in-paypal-11658877844) in the digital payments company. PayPal stock was recently up more than 6%. The size of the stake, as well as Elliott's intentions, have not been reported. PayPal last year scrapped a deal to acquire Pinterest, in which The Journal reported [Elliott also has a stake](https://www.wsj.

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.