Razer made a tiny 130W GaN charger that costs $180

Depending on who you ask, gallium nitride (GaN) electronics may one day change the world. And we already see the material leading to smaller and more efficient power adapters. At its E3 press briefing, Razer announced a 130W GaN charger. Measuring in at 3.2 by 7.7 by 6.2 mm, it's small enough to fit in your pocket but can simultaneously charge two USB-C devices at 100W and another two USB-A devices at 18W each. With foldable prongs, the entire adapter weighs in at 349g or just over 12 ounces. Included in the box are international adapters that allow you to use it outside of North America.

Sometime within the next 30 days, you'll be able to get all of those capabilities for the eye-watering price of $180. Even by the standards of GaN chargers, that's a lot to pay for a power adapter. On Amazon, you can find ones like this one from RAVPower that sell for about $60.