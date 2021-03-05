U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,763.25
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,863.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,442.50
    -12.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.20
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.41
    +0.58 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,689.60
    -11.10 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1962
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    +1.90 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3898
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0810
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,215.36
    -3,163.22 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.40
    -43.81 (-4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.78
    -204.33 (-0.71%)
     

Razer's smart glasses are like Echo Frames with blue light filtering

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·2 min read

Glasses that can double as headphones are an increasingly popular category. After Bose unveiled its version in 2019 and Amazon launched the Echo Frames in 2020, the next big company to jump on this trend is Razer. It's officially announcing the Anzu smart glasses today that will filter out blue light and also project audio into your ears without drowning out environmental sound completely. These are available now starting at $200 — $50 less than Amazon's device.

The key differences between the Anzu and the Echo Frames are the fact that blue-light filtering appears to be a default feature on Razer's version. While you can get prescription lenses fitted on the Echo Frames, the standard option is clear with no sun or blue light protection.

Based on the renders, the Anzu look incredibly similar to the Echo Frames in terms of general bulkiness. That is to say, they appear to be just as compact. According to specs sheets though, the Anzu is about 10 grams heavier than the Echo Frames. While Amazon only offered one lens shape, Razer will have round or rectangular options, and you can fit the Anzu with lenses that turn them into sunglasses. It's not yet clear whether the Anzu will be available in multiple colors, including the company's signature green, but Amazon's product comes in three hues.

1 / 14

Like the Echo Frames, the Anzu offers touch controls via a panel on the side, and you can use this to manage music playback, accept or reject calls, activate your phone's assistant or turn on "gaming mode." They use a customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection that brings 60ms latency that should prevent your audio from stuttering. Also, Razer promises "more than 5 hours of battery life" and up to two weeks of stand-by power when you're not actively using the device. There's also an omnidirectional mic onboard so your callers can hear you.

If you need prescription lenses to go with the Anzu, you can get a 15 percent discount if you buy them via Razer's partner Lensabl. The standard option comes with 35 percent blue-light filtering lenses, which is a feature I felt the Echo Frames could have benefitted from having.

Finally, the Anzu is rated IPX4 so it's splashproof. This means that while you shouldn't take it for a swim, it'll survive being caught in the rain for a short time. For $200, the Anzu comes with a carrying case, a USB-A charging cable and polarized UVA/UVB sunglass replacement lenses. It's available via Razer's website and Best Buy already if you're itching to buy one, but I'd recommend waiting till we can test it out before you spend your hard-earned money.

