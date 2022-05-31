U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,149.60
    -8.64 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,113.78
    -99.18 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.79
    +13.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.12
    -24.78 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.33
    +2.26 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.20
    -13.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.36 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.1190 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2622
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5500
    +0.9300 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,055.56
    +1,431.67 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    699.79
    +3.73 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.29
    -5.77 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Razer's new Barracuda headsets work with any phone or PC

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Razer

Razer's Barracuda X headset from last year was fine if you wanted low-latency wireless audio for your console or Android phone, but it wasn't very practical for much else. That won't be a problem this time around, though. The company has introduced new Barracuda, Barracuda X and Barracuda Pro headsets that (among other upgrades) add Bluetooth with smart device switching. You can use them with iPhones and virtually any other device, and you won't have to manually switch connections when a phone call interrupts your gaming session.

You can also expect nearly twice the battery life, at up to 50 hours for the Barracuda X and 40 hours for the other two models. You'll still have Razer's proprietary 2.4GHz wireless connection if lag is a concern.

The differences largely come down to audio quality. The Barracuda Pro (pictured above) tops the line with 50mm "TriForce Bio-Cellulose" drivers, a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier, THX Spatial Audio and hybrid active noise cancellation. The regular Barracuda opts for 'plain' titanium 50mm drivers while shedding the amplifier and ANC. The revised Barracuda X (below), meanwhile, is now more of a conventional gaming headset. While it sticks to more modest 40mm drivers and doesn't include any THX features, you'll get a detachable cardioid microphone, a 3.5mm wired option and 7.1-channel surround audio.

Razer Barracuda X headset (2022)
Razer Barracuda X headset (2022)

All three headsets are available today. The Barracuda X starts the range at $100, while the standard Barracuda and the Pro will respectively cost you $160 and $250. Razer is clearly pivoting the line, then — these are less gaming accessories and more competition for conventional mid-range and budget headphones.

