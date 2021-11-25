Razer Black Friday deals include huge discounts for Kishi phone controllers

A ton of Razer accessories are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, including mice, headsets, keyboards and a gaming chair. There are all-time lows on a bunch of products too. One of the better deals is for the Viper Ultimate wireless mouse. The price has dropped to $90, which is $60 off the regular price. The Viper Wireless is available in both black and white . It's an ambidextrous mouse that has Razer's optical switches, a 20K DPI optical sensor and low-latency HyperSpeed wireless tech.

Buy Viper Ultimate (Black) at Amazon - $90 Buy Viper Ultimate (White) at Amazon - $90

Another wireless mouse worth checking out in the sale is the DeathAdder v2 Pro . It too has a 20K DPI Optical Sensor and optical switches. You'll get up to 120 hours of battery life over Bluetooth or 70 hours via HyperSpeed, according to Razer. It's available for $70 at the moment, which is the lowest price we've seen to date. The mouse typically costs $130.

Buy DeathAdder v2 Pro at Amazon - $70

Also hitting all-time-low prices are the iOS and Android versions of the Kishi controller. It's a gamepad that you can clip your phone into. Along with playing native mobile games, you can use it with the likes of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and GeForce Now for cloud gaming, as well as games streamed from your console or PC. The Android version of the controller is $45 ($35 off) and the iPhone model is currently $60 (down $40).

Buy Razer Kishi (Android) at Amazon - $45 Buy Razer Kishi (iPhone) at Amazon - $60

Elsewhere, the Kraken X Ultralight wired gaming headset is worthy of attention. It has a bendable, noise-canceling mic and is compatible with PC and all consoles. The classic black verison of the headset, which is typically $50, currently costs $30 , another all-time low.

Buy Razer Kraken X Ultralight at Amazon - $30

