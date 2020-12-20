U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,709.41
    -13.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,179.05
    -124.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,755.64
    -9.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.99
    -8.06 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    49.08
    +0.72 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.80
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9480
    +0.0180 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.2670
    +0.1690 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,598.16
    +155.02 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.19
    +1.88 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,529.18
    -21.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,763.39
    -43.31 (-0.16%)
     

Razer's BlackWidow Elite keyboard returns to record low of $85

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

You can drop a ton of money on mechanical keyboards but now you can grab a great one from Razer at its lowest price ever. The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is on sale for $85 at Amazon, and that sale price is good for the models with green and orange switches. A few other Razer peripherals are discounted along with the BlackWidow Elite, including the Basilisk X HyperSpeed gaming mouse, which is a staff favorite.

Buy BlackWidow Elite (green) at Amazon - $85 Buy BlackWidow Elite (orange) at Amazon - $85 Buy Basilisk X HyperSpeed at Amazon - $40

Despite being a couple years old, the BlackWidow Elite is a solid gaming accessory that’s also a satisfying everyday keyboard. It has a full-size QWERTY layout with dedicated media keys, programmable macros and customizable per-key lighting. It also has a multi-functional dial at its top-right corner that you can also program via Razer Synapse to do more than just control your PC’s volume. While it’s not a wireless keyboard, it does have handy passthrough USB and 3.5mm audio connections so you can plug things like a wired mouse or a headset into the keyboard directly instead of fussing around with the tangle of wires likely living behind your PC.

It’s important to choose the right switches before you buy the BlackWidow Elite (or any other mechanical keyboard for that matter). Out of the two options on sale right now, the Orange tactile switches will work best for those who plan on using the keyboard for both gaming and regular typing. But if you want that signature clicky sound and distinct feedback, pick the green switches — just know that everyone around you will hear you whenever you’re typing.

As far as other accessories go, you have another chance to get the excellent Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse for 33 percent off now that it’s back down to $40. It’s a sturdy wireless mouse with a sensor rated for 16,000 CPI and 450 IPS, and it lets you store up to five CPI rates onboard so you can switch between them at will. It also runs on just a single AA battery and it should last for 285 hours of runtime in performance wireless mode, or 450 hours via Bluetooth. Razer’s Viper wired mouse has also been discounted to $40 and, in addition to having the same sensor found in the HyperSpeed, it’s a better option for those that want an ambidextrous gaming mouse.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Latest Stories

  • A Speculative Frenzy Is Sweeping Wall Street and World Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Animal spirits are famously running wild across Wall Street, but crunch the numbers and this bull market is even crazier than it seems.Global stocks are now worth around $100 trillion. American companies have raised a record $175 billion in public listings. Some $3 trillion of corporate bonds are trading with negative yields.All the while the virus spreads, the economic cycle stays on life-support and businesses get thrashed by fresh lockdowns.Spurred by endless monetary stimulus and bets on a post-pandemic world, day traders and institutional pros alike are enjoying the easiest financial conditions in history.“Sentiment indicators are moving to euphoria,” said Cedric Ozazman, chief investment officer at Reyl & Cie in Geneva. “People are now jumping to invest amid fears they will miss the Santa Claus rally.”Here are the signs of market froth in this year of death, disease and economic calamity.IPO BoomNothing evokes a stock peak like a rush to the public markets. Debuts from Snowflake Inc. to Airbnb Inc. took this year’s initial public offerings volume to a record $175 billion in the U.S., data compiled by Bloomberg show.Special-purpose acquisition vehicles that raise money for a “blank check” company to buy whatever it wants have raised over $60 billion in 2020. That’s more than the previous decade combined.Investors still can’t get enough. The first-day return for IPOs averaged 40% this year, the highest ever other than 1999 and 2000, according to one estimate.All that has drawn unprecedented interest in the Renaissance IPO exchange-traded fund tracking new listings, up more than 100% this year this year. Even SPACs that haven’t announced an acquisition target are up almost 20% in 2020, Bespoke Investment Group noted.“If that isn’t a sign of exuberance, we don’t know what is!” Bespoke analysts wrote in a note.Stock RallyRobinhood traders have become the talk of Wall Street this year by speculating on everything from tech options to airline shares. With these retail investors chasing the equity rally along with institutional pros, the S&P 500 is trading with a sales multiple some 16% above the 2000 peak.Everything is going up. A Goldman Sachs basket of the most-shorted stocks in the Russell 3000 has surged about 40% this quarter, triple the broader index. High-beta shares are near their highest versus low-volatility ones since 2011.Every time the Russell 2000 has surged more than 95% off its trough, it has gone on to lose money over the next three months, according to SentimenTrader. It is now up roughly 100% from its March low.Options FrenzyBullish retail investors have plunged into the complex world of derivatives like never before this year. Over the last 20 days, a record average of roughly 22 million call contracts have traded each day across U.S. exchanges.Cboe’s equity put-call ratio has dropped near a decade low -- a sign traders have rarely ever been so hellbent on chasing upside in single stocks.Merger ManiaAnimal spirits in corporate boardrooms are another infamous sign of a market top. This quarter is shaping up to be the strongest for deal-making activity since 2016 after a record third quarter. S&P Global Inc. buying IHS Markit Ltd. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. taking over Xilinx Inc. are among the blockbusters.With corporate cash balances rising in recent years and deal volume as a percentage of market value still below a long-time average, it is possible the recent activity is just the start.Europe Joins InEven Europe’s IPO market, which is much smaller in size than the one in the U.S. and less accustomed to big first-day pops, is going bananas.Among the 44 firms that have listed on European exchanges since Nov. 9 -- the day news of a coronavirus vaccine set off a bull run in equities -- the average gain has been 16%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. About 70% of them are trading above their IPO price.“Given heightened equity valuations, IPOs are again a viable exit route for sponsors,” said Darrell Uden, global co-head of ECM at RBC Capital Markets.Credit ReboundIn a world of almost $18 trillion negative-yielding debt, investors have been forced to gorge on risky corporate bonds at record valuations.In the U.S., yields on junk bonds have tumbled far below levels at which high-grade borrowers could issue earlier this year.Even Carnival Corp., the fallen-angel cruise ship operator, has progressively cut funding premiums this year. The stockpile of negative-yielding corporate debt now stands at over $3 trillion.Emerging MarketsNaturally it’s boom times for emerging-market nations selling more than $730 billion in dollar and euro bonds in 2020, more than in any previous year.Even with political turmoil, Peru sold the lowest-yielding century bonds ever from a developing-economy government. Ivory Coast priced euro-denominated debt with a lower yield than last year, despite its participation in a G-20 debt relief initiative and an ongoing International Monetary Fund program.Bitcoin’s BackTo diehards, Bitcoin’s more than 200% surge this year on a wave of new money shows crypto’s time has come. To many on Wall Street, it’s just the latest sign of irrational exuberance.“We view it and other cryptocurrencies as ‘digital tulips.’ We have no way to value them,” Yardeni Research analysts including Ed Yardeni wrote in a note. “We do watch Bitcoin’s price action as a gauge of speculative excesses.”Its volatility is a hard pill to swallow for most but the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have noted plenty of interest, from family offices to trend-following quants.The virtual currency is surfing a wave of speculation for long-duration assets, from solar energy to Tesla Inc. shares, as investors seek a stake in a technology of tomorrow -- valuations be damned.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Awaits Stimulus Deal Vote; Three Dow Giants Set To Jump

    A stimulus deal vote could come Sunday, with Nike, Goldman and JPMorgan set to jump on news. The Moderna vaccine is being shipped. Tesla joins the S&P 500.

  • Escape from NY: Analyst warns exodus means the city won’t be a ‘billionaire playground’ anymore

    The ensuing exodus for less expensive areas that offer lifestyle and tax benefits won't be temporary, according to one Wall Street watcher.

  • Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these three dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority.The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Boards of Directors want accountability, and company officers are held to both standards. So, when they start buying up their own company’s stock, it’s a sign that investors should investigate further.Government regulators, in an effort to level the informational playing field, have required that insiders regularly publish their stock transactions, making it a simple matter for investors to follow them. Even better, TipRanks collates the information in the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page, and provide tools and data filters to easily browse through raw data. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you.Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)We’ll start with the popular Del Taco, the California-based taco chain. Del Taco boasts a $344 million market cap, over 600 restaurants, and a loyal fan base, giving it a solid foundation in the fast-food franchise market. Most of the company’s locations are west of the Mississippi, but the company has been making inroads to the eastern US.Like many brick-and-mortar, traffic-dependent businesses, Del Taco has had a hard year. The coronavirus crisis had dampened traffic, social and economic lockdown policies have reduced income streams. The company has started to recover, however. After heavy net losses early in the year, EPS has returned to positive numbers, and revenue in Q3, $120 million, was up more than 15% sequentially. The share price, which fell by two-thirds at the height of the economic crisis last winter, has regained its losses. TACO is now trading up 17% for the year.The insiders are bullish on the stock. The most recent purchase, helping tip the sentiment needle into positive territory, is from Board member Eileen Aptman, who bought up 88,952 shares, shelling out over $650,000. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan covers Del Taco, and he rates the shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $13 shows the extent of his confidence, indicating room for 40% upside growth. (To watch Setyan’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Setyan wrote, “We believe TACO's current valuation is predicated on an overly pessimistic assessment of its medium- to long-term fundamentals in a post-COVID QSR environment… Even with what we believe are conservative comp, unit growth, and margin assumptions through 2022, we estimate 12% EPS growth in 2022. We estimate 1% of incremental comp would equate to $0.04-0.06 in incremental EPS and every 10 bps of incremental margin equates to $0.01 in incremental EPS in our model.”Overall, there is little action on the Street heading Del Taco's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the stock. An additional Hold rating means TACO qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $11, and implies a potential upside of ~19%. (See TACO stock analysis on TipRanks)CuriosityStream (CURI)Next up is CuriosityStream, an online video streaming channel in the educational segment. CuriosityStream specializes in factual video content, and offers services by subscription. The channel claims over 13 million subscribers globally. Its founder, John Hendricks, first gained fame creating the Discovery Channel, a similarly themed cable TV channel, in 1985.CuriosityStream is new to the public markets, having IPO’d earlier this year through a merger with Software Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a ‘blank check’ company to make the deal. It’s no surprise to see insiders make large purchases in new stocks, but the moves on CuriosityStream deserve note. John Hendricks made three large purchases earlier this month, buying up blocs of 15,473 shares, 26,000 shares, and 11,684 shares over a four-day period. Hendricks paid $473,561 for the new shares.Covering the stock for B. Riley, analyst Zack Silver wrote, “We see CURI as well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning global streaming market by establishing itself as the go-to factual programmer for the post pay TV era. CURI's subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is differentiated not only by the sheer volume of curated factual titles available on the platform but also by its compelling price point… we expect that CURI’s strategy of monetizing its content through multiple revenue streams will enable a more efficient path to scale…”Silver rates the stock a Buy, and his $16 price target implies a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Silver’s track record, click here)CURI has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 2 recent Buy reviews. The average price target is $14, suggesting this stock has room to grow ~23% from the current trading price of $11.50. (See CURI stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegheny Technologies (ATI)Last but not least is Allegheny Technologies, a metallurgy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allegheny has two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which specializes in titanium-based and nickel-based alloys, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions, which includes stainless and specialty steels, electrical steels, duplex alloys, and zirconium, hafnium, and niobium alloys. The company’s metal technology is used in the electrical industry, automotive sector, aerospace, and in oil & gas production.Allegheny’s revenues and shares are down this year, as the company has been buffeted by the corona crisis. Disruptions in supply chains, distributions networks, and customer orders have all had a negative impact, as have social and economic shutdown policies. Quarterly revenues have fallen by 37%, from $955 million in Q1 to $598 million in the third quarter. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.All of this would seem to make ATI a poor stock choice, but the company has used the time to retrench wisely, and reorient its production models.Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan pointed this out when he bumped his stance earlier this month from Neutral to Buy. He wrote, “We are upgrading ATI to Buy from Hold following the Company’s planned exit from commodity stainless. This move alters ATI’s historical risk profile by removing the most volatile vertical… Parting with ATI’s heritage in stainless has been a long sought-after investor goal; exiting now also allows ATI to avoid maintenance and a potential inventory overbuild during the recovery phase.”In addition, Sullivan notes that business in the aerospace sector will likely recover soon, providing a boon for Allegheny: “with the 737-MAX return to service, Airbus A320 production upward pressure, and vaccines at hand the more focused aerospace ATI core will directly correlate to an aero recovery.”Sullivan's Buy rating comes with a $21 price target that implies room for 27% growth over the coming 12 months. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Turning to the insider trades, we find that the company’s CFO and SVP, Donald Newman, purchased 12,500 shares this month, paying over $210K for the bloc. His total holding is now 80,042 shares, valued at $1.3 million.All in all, Allegheny gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split among 4 reviews, of 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $16.32 and the $18.25 average price target implies ~12% upside potential.(See ATI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" would cost you thousands.

  • Fed Decision Could Bring Bank Stocks Into Bull Market

    Traders waiting for a better moment to get into bank stocks may have gotten one.What Happened: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board released a statement after markets closed on Friday that clears the way for major banks to restart share repurchases.The decision was part of the Fed's stress-testing of banks amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic. The board, seeing healthy capital reserves among the banks, passed the 33 firms it tested while also allowing them to restart limited share repurchasing. Such purchases had been paused earlier in the pandemic.Why It Matters: Though they have not done poorly, bank stocks haven't benefited as much from the 2020 bull market as other some other industries.The decision could change this going into the new year, as stock repurchases add support to share prices by boosting demand.According to Bloomberg, six biggest U.S. banks could buy back as much as $11 billion of shares in the first quarter of next year.Trading Action: The Fed announcement came at 4:30 EST on Friday. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF), which includes major banks JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in its holdings, closed up 3% in afterhours trading from Friday's close of $28.49. Photo credit: Joe Mabel, WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Klarna Could Follow Affirm Holdings In Delaying Anticipated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Fintech IPO * Ouch. Airbnb Hosts Missed Email Offering Them Pre-IPO Shares: NPR(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Stops Gigafactory Berlin Construction Due To Missing $100M Deposit: Report

    While Gigafactory Berlin construction has been moving at a fast pace, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a few setbacks, including stopping tree clearing due to animal rights activists court cases.Now, a report from Electrek says Tesla has missed a $100 million security deposit, which is causing things to go on hold temporarily. Tesla didn't obtain overall approval to build Gigafactory Berlin, according to Electrek, and is operating with partial approvals to keep advancing the project at a quicker pace.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.The deposit is needed in case the project is never finished. In the event that happens, Tesla would be responsible to pay for the demolition. The $100 million deposit covers that possibility, although at this point it seems unlikely.The payment was supposedly due on Dec. 17.Photo courtesy of TeslaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Hopes To Visit China Next Month Amid Start Of Model Y Production * Video Shows Tesla Model Y Production Beginning In China(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    The group offers good appreciation potential, while providing some downside protection if the stock market falters in 2021.

  • Learn a Lesson From Luckin Coffee — and Avoid It in the Process

    You may remember Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) as the ticker symbol LK. That’s no longer the case. After revelations this past year, Luckin Coffee stock was relegated to the over-the-counter market.  Source: NewsToday / Shutterstock.com This was once a promising growth stock, but it led investors astray when top management was dishonest about sales, among other things. While the company looked like it was about to go from modest coffeehouse to perennial powerhouse, Luckin just couldn’t resist cooking the books.  So, rather than burning its coffee, the company burned its investors. And while it was a great growth story then and showed plenty of promise, it was also a dishonest representation of the opportunity investors are seeing in China. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips My point? Let Luckin Coffee stock serve as your reminder to do your due diligence.  Luckin Coffee Stock in a Nutshell Before it got caught, there was writing on the wall for Luckin Coffee stock. Specifically, Muddy Waters had published research about its questionable accounting practices. That work was published on Jan. 31.  7 Growth Stocks You Don't Want to Sleep On The report came just a few weeks after Luckin hit an all-time high and the news sent a jolt of volatility into the share price. Shares fell as much as 27% in a single day. However, Luckin was able to recover some of those losses, ending lower by “just” 10.7% on the day.  Then on Feb. 3, the company denied the report, buying investors some time to assess the news.  However, the truth always catches up. On Apr. 2, shares plunged as low as 81% after the company said it had accounting irregularities regarding its revenue. Days later, it was halted for more than a month.  The worst part about all of this? Not only did the company defraud investors, but it hadn’t even been public for a year at that point. It’s stint on the public market was impressive and had bulls looking for a long-term home run. Instead, they were beaned in the batter’s box and rather than trotting to first, they were ruled out.  What can we take out of this? Well, I’d love to sit here and say every investor should do their forensic due diligence. However, the reality is that many won’t because it’s too hard or takes up too much time. Heck, look at how many pros missed this one.  But where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Bulls had a few months to bail out on Luckin once the reports were published. Many didn’t. So, while not every published short report equates to fraud, I’m suggesting we look at even our favorite stocks with an open mind.  Now What? Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Now traded on OTCMKTS, shares in Luckin Coffee stock were up 79% as of Dec. 16 from the August low. Then on Dec. 17, shares rocketed higher by almost 100% on the day. Today, the stock is even higher at $10.24. So, is that a sign to jump in? No — it’s time to move on. Whether you were burned by this name or not, investors should part ways with the coffee company.  Why? Because once a stock is relegated to the pink sheets, there’s a very good reason that it’s there. So, while Luckin may further recover, it’s too tainted to buy. Don’t get sucked into a low-liquidity over-the-counter asset by trying to catch this falling knife.  Instead, just take Luckin as a lesson learned to do better due diligence, no matter how bullish or bearish the market is on a particular security.  Moreover, there’s something else to keep in mind with this stock. The news with Luckin dealt a blow to the reputation of Chinese stocks and that’s not fair. Luckin was the first Chinese stock with accounting issues and it won’t be the last. But as investors, we can’t paint the entire group of Chinese stocks with the same brush. So, while the Luckin situation reminds us to be wary, it also doesn’t discredit the many Chinese businesses that are absolutely crushing it. Remember, China has a population of 1.4 billion. Its economic growth also outpaces most of the developed world, while its middle class is larger than the entire U.S. population.  There is opportunity in China. Just no longer with Luckin Coffee stock.  On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors –by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Learn a Lesson From Luckin Coffee — and Avoid It in the Process appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Will AT&T Or Verizon Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) or Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock would grow the most by 2022.AT&T Vs. Verizon Stock In 2020 wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices, including 63 million regular customers and 16 million prepaid customers.The consumer and entertainment segment, the company's second-largest revenue stream, includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses, serving 20 million television and 14 million internet access customers.Meanwhile, Verizon is primarily a wireless business (70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). The company serves about 89 million regular and 4 million prepaid customers. Verizon connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier.As AT&T and Verizon are the nation's largest wireless carriers, it's expected they will be the most viable companies competing for the largest market share of 5G cellular technology in the coming years.Many respondents cited how they see Verizon leading the way in providing the most reliable 5G coverage in the near-term, and also noted the current video streaming partnership the company holds with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and music streaming partnership with Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) as reasons Verizon is all the more attractive in 2021. Among the respondents, 62% told us Verizon will grow more over the next year, while 38% believe AT&T will experience greater gains by the end of 2022.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo from Pixabay. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE's Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Xpeng Or Li Auto Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Wells Fargo, Caterpillar And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he believes in Charlie Scharf, the CEO of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). (The Federal Reserve Board gave banks the greenlight to restart share buybacks after the market close Friday.)MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is a winner, said Cramer. He likes infrastructure plays.Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) could go to $200, said Cramer. He likes Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) more.Cramer likes Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) for that crowded space.Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is too hard to own, said Cramer. If he had bought it at a lower price, he would be selling now.Cramer would hold on to Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) even though it has already doubled. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Fast Money' Picks For December 21(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ray Dalio says son killed in Connecticut car accident

    Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio has tweeted about the death of his 42-year-old son, killed this week in a car accident.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Beware of FuelCell Energy, Especially as the Hype Winds Down

    The surging investor interest in green energy plays sent FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to levels not seen in years. But even at current levels, FCEL stock is still nowhere near the $25 pre-split price last seen in 2018. Source: Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock Investors have a very good reason to distrust management. Whenever the stock stages a sharp rally, the company sells shares. Also, the most recent fourth-quarter results are hardly inspiring. Equity Offering Pressures FCEL Stock On Dec. 2, FuelCell announced the sale of 34,518,539 shares for $6.50. Although the stock rallied from there in the days that followed, positive sentiment for clean energy stocks helped FuelCell’s issuance look attractive. The company said it will raise $128.8 million from the sale of 19,822,219 shares. $95.5 million, or 14,696,320 shares, from selling stockholders will not go to FuelCell.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The company will use the proceeds to pay down amounts owed from its credit agreement with Orion Energy Partners. It will also use some of the funds to pay the principal redemption price on preferred stock. One of its subsidiaries holds those shares. Momentum Fade a Big Risk The clean energy boom in the stock market could end at any time. That would put an end to the buying momentum for companies like FuelCell. On Sept. 29, the company announced the pricing of 43.5 million shares at $2.10, raising $91.35 million. The stock sale followed a few weeks after the weak third-quarter report. 7 Growth Stocks You Don’t Want to Sleep On FuelCell posted revenue of $18.7 million, down by 17.6% from last year. It lost 7 cents a share on a GAAP basis. When it posted an adjusted EBITDA of -$5.64 million, the stock should have fallen and stayed there. Major issues at the Bridgeport Facility is adding to its losses. As the filing indicated, “POSCO Energy filed a complaint in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the “Court”) purportedly seeking to enforce its rights as a stockholder of the Company to inspect and make copies and extracts of certain books and records of the Company.” If it loses the case, FuelCell will have legal expenditures and settlement costs that will drain its cash on hand. Hydrogen Economy Speculators are betting that the change in political leadership will result in a boom for the hydrogen economy. Regulations for reducing pollution will lead to increasing support for companies supplying zero-emission fuel solutions. FuelCell is in a good position to market its tri-generation hydrogen technology platform. It has a new facility at the port of Long Beach, California. The project will power the Toyota facilities. Plus, the hydrogen generation will power Toyota’s zero-emission fuel cell trucks and consumer vehicles. By helping automobile manufacturing lower its emissions, it will enable a world empowered by clean energy. Several Warnings Conservative investors should not ignore the several warnings for investing in FuelCell. As flagged by Stock Rover, the short percentage of its stock float is 11.8%. The warnings also highlight the company posting negative cash for nearly a decade. This suggests that unless revenue outpaces expenditures, FuelCell will keep coming back to the equity market to sell shares. It will raise cash while diluting existing shareholders. Analysts are equally cautious on FuelCell’s prospects, although only three analysts cover the stock. All of them rank the stock as a “hold” with a $6.75 price target (according to Tipranks). Your Takeaway No one knows when the clean energy bubble will end. The sector is fraught with companies like FuelCell promising zero-emission solutions. Yet, costs keep climbing and losses continue to mount. The stock will reward swing traders who are nimble enough to get in and out of the stock before the market does. Buy-and-hold investors should look elsewhere. Chances are high that FuelCell will trend lower, failing to recover from recent stock price peaks. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Beware of FuelCell Energy, Especially as the Hype Winds Down appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 ways to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    Here are lessons from the investing legend on how to survive the pandemic financially.

  • 7 of the Best Dividend Aristocrats on the Market

    Who doesn’t like stocks with dividends? As investors, we love companies that generate consistent and above-average returns for us over the long term. When we’re talking about dividend stocks to own, aristocrats are some of the best businesses on earth. A dividend aristocrat is a stock described as raising its dividend for 25 consecutive years.  Keep in mind, that’s not only paying the dividend for the last quarter century, but raising that payout each year during that period. Income-oriented investors are looking for two things: dependability and yield.  While it’s nice to have an above-average yield, reliability of that yield is often more important for investors. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The best part about these types of dividend stocks is that the companies tend to be quite good as well. Any sort of investor can benefit from the long-term exposure to this group, simply because they are high-quality holdings. Income investors may consider over-allocating toward these types of stocks, while growth investors may consider diversifying with them.  7 Growth Stocks You Don't Want to Sleep On Let’s look at seven dividend stocks to own now:  Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Clorox (NYSE:CLX) AT&T (NYSE:T) McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Realty Income (NYSE:O) Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Dividend Stocks to Own: Walmart (WMT) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com I want to kick off this list of dividend stocks to own with Walmart. The retailer has proven a number of things to investors over the years and in 2020, least of which is its commitment to the dividend.  Walmart has not only paid but has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. However, it’s the strides that Walmart is taking outside of the dividend that have my attention.  For instance, business continues to hum along whether the country or the world is in a recession. Whether that’s the great financial crisis in 2008 or a pandemic-induced recession. In the latter, it’s clear that regulators consider Walmart an essential operation, which is also important from an investment perspective.  The efforts the company has made to increase its online and omni-channel presence also shouldn’t be ignored. Walmart is essentially solidifying its importance in retail for decades to come.  Clorox (CLX) Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com The biggest issue with Clorox? Its growth and valuation. Obviously a pandemic is going to dial up demand for Clorox’s products. However, when that growth dies down, will the stock — which is up 32.5% in the past year — go down with it?  To an extent, it already has.  Clorox stock peaked near $239 on Aug. 5 and has struggled since, down 15.5%. Shares are about flat for the month of December, but should it finish lower, it will mark the stock’s fifth straight monthly decline.  I’m not saying that to discourage investors. Instead, I’m highlighting the opportunity in Clorox. With its 2.2% dividend yield and more than four decades of rising dividends, this is a safe cash-flow entity.  7 Biotech Stocks To Buy Beyond Covid Vaccine Plays In a recession or in an economic boom, there will be demand for Clorox. Further, even though there is a vaccine on the way for the coronavirus, companies and consumers alike will continue to keep things sanitary. That bodes well for Clorox, although it does have other brands. Some of them include: Kingsford charcoal, Glad garbage bags, Brita filters, Hidden Valley dressing, Fresh Step kitty litter and others.  AT&T (T) Source: Shutterstock There is a lot of controversy surrounding AT&T because of its debt situation. However, this belongs on the list of dividend stocks to own.  With a current yield of 6.7%, this company shouldn’t not be overlooked by income-oriented investors. While the debt load may give some investors pause, let’s consider its other financials for a moment.  Over the past decade, AT&T has turned to M&A to fuel its growth. Some of those acquisitions, like DirecTV, came at the pivoting point of cutting the cord. Thus they have been a drain on the company’s financials and a poor use of leverage.  However, other acquisitions, like TimeWarner, were perfectly timed. This has given AT&T a cash-flow heavy asset that is benefiting from a rise in digital entertainment and streaming video via its HBO property.  Because of the enormous boost in free cash flow, AT&T has been able to lower its free cash flow payout ratio from more than 100% down to the 60% range. At the same time, management is looking to shed its underperforming assets to cut down debt and improve its financial footing.  McDonald’s (MCD) Source: 8th.creator / Shutterstock.com The dividend from the Golden Arches is as dependable as finding a McDonald’s on a road trip.  In all seriousness though, McDonald’s continues to deliver with its consistency. Because of its dependable business for consumers — which is affordable, attainable food at virtually any hour of the day, all over the world — its business has become dependable for investors.  While the company works on longer term ways to improve its margins, there remains growth in the short term. In 2021, analysts expect revenue to rebound 13.7% and for earnings to jump 34%.  Admittedly, that comes after a slump in 2020, as increased costs and temporary store closures weighed McDonald’s down.  7 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Buy Making Big Moves Beyond Cars But with strong growth in the queue for 2021 and a 2.5% dividend yield, this consistent winner is one to consider. Like Walmart, McDonald’s has raised its dividend every year since its first payout in the 1970s.  Realty Income (O) Source: Shutterstock Called The Monthly Dividend Company, Realty Income is an instant favorite among REIT buyers.  Realty Income has done an incredible job of building a diversified portfolio of various tenants in various industries. It’s not overly levered to any one company or any one industry.  In short, it has taken its time over the years building a formidable portfolio that any true real estate investor would envy. In an effort to also differentiate itself, the company opted for monthly dividends over quarterly dividends. So while the payments are smaller, it’s nice receiving that payout every month.  Just like any premium stock though, the problem with Realty — if we can even call it a problem — is that the valuation comes at a premium too. With a premium valuation comes a lower yield.  Because REITs are out of favor, investors can snag a solid yield with Realty Income. While up notably from the lows, shares are still down about 25% from the highs, yielding 4.7%.  Federal Realty (FRT) Source: Shutterstock Everyone loves the last REIT we talked about, as it’s a stalwart in the dividend community. However, Federal Realty deserves plenty of attention in our list of dividend stocks to own.  Federal Realty is considered a crown jewel in the REIT space, having raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Think about that … five consecutive decades!  So what’s the only problem with Federal Realty?  The low yield. When demand is high and a stock is bid up, the dividend yield is low. The opposite is true for high-yield stocks — demand is lower. In the case of FRT, the yield has generally been between 2% and 3% for the last decade. It was more like a bond than a stock, and that’s not what investors are looking for in REITs. 7 Stocks to Sell for December Because of the coronavirus-related selloff though, Federal Realty’s yield has swelled toward 5% — and even cleared 6% at one point this year. Anytime FRT is near or above 5%, buyers will want a stake.  Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com Last but not least is Johnson & Johnson, which absolutely deserves to be on our list of dividend stocks to own.  In April 2020 — just weeks into the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — J&J went through with another dividend hike. The firm raised its quarterly payout by more than 6% to 95 cents per share.  Wouldn’t it be nice to get that kind of raise each year?  Here’s the best part: The dividend raise was Johnson & Johnson’s 58th consecutive annual increase. So much has happened in the last six decades, ranging from dot-com busts, financial crises and inflation surges. Through it all though, J&J has been there raising its payout year in and year out.  That’s income you can depend on. Now paying out a 2.7% dividend yield, the company’s payout is about three times the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond.  Combined with shares being just 2.5% below the all-time high, it’s clear we have a winning combination of yield and stock performance with J&J.  On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in O and T.  Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 of the Best Dividend Aristocrats on the MarketÂ  appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Play Plug Power Without Being Played for a Fool

    Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is having itself a year. To be precise, Plug Power stock is up more than 430% in the last six months. After five years of watching the company’s stock tread water, investors in the manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells have been rightfully rejoicing. Source: Halfpoint/ShutterStock.com And if you’ve been on the sidelines during this run-up, you may have some fear of missing out. But before you indulge that fear, it’s important to take stock (no pun intended) of both the good and bad surrounding Plug Power stock. The Race Is On I’m not referring to the numerous companies that are attempting to bring a novel coronavirus vaccine to market. That race is ongoing as well.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’m referring to the race for supremacy in the renewable energy field. Specifically, are you team batteries or fuel cells? I know it’s not necessarily a binary choice. But momentum is building on both sides. 7 Growth Stocks You Don’t Want to Sleep On The electric vehicle (EV) bubble is being expanded by improvements in battery technology. This is a crucial piece to making an EV future possible. Currently batteries dominate the clean energy transportation space. And Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with its lithium-ion batteries, represents a significant threat to fuel cell technology in general. And in terms of passenger cars, fuel cell technology lags behind. Nevertheless, fuel cell technology is finding its way into niche markets. In fact, one of the reasons for Plug Power stock’s recent surge was expansion of its ongoing contract with Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Walmart has been using Plug Power fuel cells in its forklifts for years and now may be expanding the applications for the technology. I chose the analogy to a Covid-19 vaccine because, like the vaccine, the fuel cell versus electric battery debate will likely not be an “either or” but a “both and” situation. However, the fact that fuel cells are entering the debate is bullish for Plug Power. But entering the debate won’t be enough. Right now Plug Power sees its addressable market as being about $30 billion. But as Faizan Farooque recently wrote, that $30 billion is a drop in the bucket compared to the broader EV market which is expected to climb to more than $800 billion by 2027. Revenue Is Increasing In the company’s most recent earnings report it saw an 89% year-over-year increase in net revenue. And Matt McCall recently told InvestorPlace readers that analysts are bullish on the company’s future revenue: Analysts expect revenue to ring in at around $324 million this year, up nearly 37% from 2019… What’s more, in 2021, analysts expect another strong year of growth, up almost 36% to $440 million. In the same article, McCall commented that the outlook for 2022 is for revenue of more than $567 million. Profit Remains Elusive There are several cautionary notes about Plug Power stock. But perhaps the biggest caution with the stock at its current level is the company’s lack of profitability. To be sure, the needle is heading in the right direction. The company expects to be EBITDA profitable by the end of 2024. As Mark Hake points out, EBITDA profit is not the same as net income profits or cash flow. Nevertheless it would be the beginning. And with Plug Power projecting larger revenue in the coming years, it may meet this objective earlier. A Low-Cost Way to Test Plug Power Stock What goes up frequently goes down. And when the reality of developing renewable energy collides with the expectation for renewable energy stocks, things may not end well. Still it’s hard to not take a position in hydrogen fuel cells. But it’s not a sector to enter into without your eyes wide open. There are no sure things at this point. For my money, I think you can look at one of the many clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to this sector without putting all your chips in with a handful of equities. One ETF that offers significant exposure to Plug Power stock is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN). On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over six years. He has been writing for Investor Place since 2019. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Play Plug Power Without Being Played for a Fool appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Will GE's Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) will reach $20 by 2022.GE Stock Forecast General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksGE trades around $11 at publication time, off the 52-week low of $5.48, and about 73% of Benzinga traders and investors said GE will reach $20 per share by 2022.Our study revealed investors saying GE Healthcare's footprint in the health care industry could prove valuable amid increased demand for radiopharmaceuticals and general medical imaging procedures. Others believe GE will see a boost to their core business of gas turbines and jet engines once the pandemic has subsided.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia CommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Chip Stocks That Can Rise Even More in 2021

    The world’s growing appetite for 5G phones and other high-performance technology will mean more demand for semiconductors, according to Wells Fargo.