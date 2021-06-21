The Razer Blade 15 drops to $1,000 for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for an adorable gaming laptop or a back-to-school computer for your child, Amazon has an intriguing Prime Day deal on the Razer Blade 15. The retailer has discounted the base model to $1,000, making $500 less than its suggested retail price and $100 less than the cheapest we’ve seen the computer sell for in the past.

Buy Razer Blade 15 at Amazon - $1,000

The entry-level model comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7-10750H processor, 16GB of 2,933MHz RAM, 256GB SSD and a NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti. If the small amount of base storage is an issue, the Blade 15 includes an open M.2 slot that allows you to add a second NVMe drive to the computer. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920 by 1,080 pixel panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, you get two USB-A ports, a single USB-C connection, an HDMI 2.0b output and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, plus WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

While it’s a couple of years old now, the GTX 1660 Ti is still a solid GPU. If you mostly play competitive first-person shooters like Valorant and Overwatch, it will easily put up the 120 frames per second needed to take full advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate of the Blade 15’s display. At 1080p, it should also let you play more graphically demanding titles like Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 frames per second — though you may have to tweak some settings. One thing to keep in mind is that the GTX 1660 Ti doesn’t include support for features like ray tracing and DLSS since it’s missing the RT cores found on NVIDIA’s more recent GPUs. It compromises on performance, to be sure, but at $1,000, the entry-level Blade 15 model is a solid gaming machine.

