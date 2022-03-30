U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.49
    +3.25 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    +20.70 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8430
    -1.0230 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,116.17
    -480.09 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.21
    -1.89 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Get Razer gaming accessories on sale at Best Buy for a limited time—shop headsets, keyboards and more

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Upgrade your PC gaming experience with these Razer accessories on sale at Best Buy right now.
Whether you have a PC or PlayStation, gaming is only as good as the gadgets you have to play with. While most gaming devices come with functional equipment, you can always upgrade your tools to play even better. Razer makes some of the best gaming accessories on the market and Best Buy has them for the best prices online—but only for a limited time.

As part of its Deals of the Day, the tech retailer is offering a collection of Razer gaming accessories for up to 60% off. These include wired and wireless PC mice, headsets, keyboards and more. Right now, you can grab one of these powerful devices for as low as $24.99.

One of the best gaming accessories available is the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless headset, typically listed for $199.99 but on sale for $99.99 thanks to a $100 price cut. These wireless earcups are one of the best gaming headsets we've ever tested, impressing our testers with its THX spatial audio that creates a "360-degree sphere" of crisp and precise sound. The headset comes with a HyperSense system that uses haptic technology to let you actually feel the sound of your favorite games.

The Razer Nari Ultimate headset is one of the best we&#39;ve ever tested and it&#39;s less than $100 right now.
There's also the Razer Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard, normally priced at $139.99 but you can get it for as low as $89.99 in black and pink right now. The Blackwidow V3 is a newer version of one of our favorite gaming keyboards, the Blackwidow Chroma V2 ($74.99), which impressed us with its customizable lighting options in its base and its large number of programmable keys. The Blackwidow V3 also comes with an ergonomic wrist rest and has durability for 80 million keystrokes.

Check out more amazing gaming accessories on sale right now, but shop fast before the deals power down.

The best Razer gaming accessories on sale at Best Buy

Get the most control and comfort out of your next PC gaming experience with the Razer Hunstman Elite keyboard.
Shop the Best Buy Razer gaming accessories sale.

    It really works!