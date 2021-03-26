U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,636.00
    +135.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,707.25
    -63.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.20
    +13.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.11
    +1.55 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.57 (-7.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.6190 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,202.70
    +46.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.77
    +23.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,724.67
    +49.84 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Razer confirms plans to manufacture its smart RGB face mask

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

One of the concept devices Razer unveiled at CES earlier this year is a high-tech face mask with working RGB lights called Project Hazel. While it was a lot more tech-infused than most masks out there, it looked like it had the most potential to become a real product among all the concepts the company presented during the event. Now, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan told Yahoo Finance that the electronics maker plans to turn the Project Hazel masks into reality.

The Project Hazel mask looks like it came straight out of a ninja-Blade Runner crossover movie with its RGB lighting and transparent front cover that allow people to see your mouth. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker that can amplify your voice when you speak. Project Hazel is expected to be as effective as an N95 mask with bacterial filtration efficiency pods that can trap 95 percent of airborne particles. It will also feature adjustable straps to create an airtight seal, and it will have the ability to vent out CO2 and bring in fresh air.

Min-Liang Tan didn't say when the mask will go into production, but he explained why Razer decided on manufacturing it. He said the company realized that people may still want to mask up even with vaccinations as an extra precaution. Also, a lot of countries may not be able to vaccinate their entire population within the next year or two, which means travelers will have to continue using masks for protection. 

"So with that in mind, we are going to go ahead and solve the sustainable aspect of the mask which is one of the big things for us," he said. "Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen and I think we will all will be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come."

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed News Creating Uncertainty, Rangebound Trade

    Lending some support for gold is a pullback from four-month highs by the U.S. Dollar.

  • Oil Drops in Volatile Week With Suez Canal Blockage Dragging On

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a strengthening dollar and mounting lockdowns in Europe blunted the potential impact of crude cargoes backing up outside the blocked Suez Canal.Futures fell 4.3% in New York on Thursday in the wake of a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Work to re-float the massive ship that’s stuck in the canal continued without success. While the Suez blockage is complicating trade, a long-term realignment of global crude flows has seen westbound shipments from Persian Gulf producers fall, limiting the impact on oil prices.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeThe Suez Canal has “diluted importance as a transit hub for energy,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. Prices are facing pressure from the rising dollar, “the incredible inability of the euro zone in particular to take care of the Covid situation” and case numbers in the U.S. “going in the wrong direction.”At the same time, the U.S. reported the most new cases on Wednesday since Feb. 12 and European countries have tightened restrictions recently. Volatility has risen to the highest since November, and traders see the market shedding length with little to stoke immediate optimism ahead of a full-fledged economic reopening from the pandemic.Despite the recent sell-off, oil is still up around 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook for demand as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate worldwide and OPEC+ continues to hold back supply. The alliance is scheduled to meet next week to decide production policy for May.“It all got a bit too excited earlier with talk about supercycles and massive stock draws in the first quarter,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. That was “never on the cards, the big stock draws come later.”Still, the prompt timespread for Brent has resumed trading in a bullish backwardation after briefly flipping to a bearish contango on Tuesday for the first time since January. The spread was 14 cents in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.Hedge funds had built up net long positions in WTI and Brent last month to the highest in over a year, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data for four contracts. Since then, prices jumped to multi-year highs and above technical gauges indicating a correction was due, before last week’s price plunge sent futures in New York back near $60 a barrel.“People are concerned about the broader picture in the global economy and oil prices had already gone a long way,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “There’s pent up demand for travel, whether it be air or road. That is still coming. But in the near-term there’s a few hurdles we need to clear before we get to that point.”Meanwhile, tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the container ship in the Suez Canal, which has led to a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass. Some experts say the crisis could drag on for several days. The spring tide on Sunday or Monday will add extra depth and allow for more maneuvering, said Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia.(A previous version corrected the size and scope regarding hedge fund net long positions in the third and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Hut 8 Buys $30M Worth of Nvidia’s New Crypto Mining GPUs

    The batch of processors will add 1,600 GH to Hut 8's mining capacity.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop’s 53% surge fueled by a buy/sell ratio of 3-to-1, as ‘meme’ stock crowd emboldened

    After taking a pummeling over the first three days of the week, shares of GameStop Corp. soar Thursday, aided by retail traders who remain emotionally committed to the videogame retailer even after shares got hammered 24 hours earlier.

  • ‘Bitcoin could be next domino to fall as investors rush to book profit’ says technical analyst

    Bitcoin prices come under pressure Thursday, and the world's No. 1 crypto could see further bearish pain in the near term if stocks continue to buckle, according to an analyst.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • Goldman Files to Offer Notes Linked to an ARK ETF That May Have Bitcoin Exposure

    Payout on the notes would be dependent on the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund offered by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management.

  • Cash Is King for Emerging Markets Facing Off With Yield Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash is king may well be the mantra for emerging markets this year.With the relentless increase in Treasury yields pushing up global borrowing costs, developing-nation bond investors are scrutinizing the cash reserves of governments as they look to pick future winners. Russia, South Africa and Indonesia may be among the best performers as they have each built up a sizable backstop.“It all boils down to flexibility and buffers,” said Francesc Balcells, chief investment officer for emerging-market debt at Fim Partners in London. “You want countries to have the flexibility to weather the storm. So if they have cash, or they are well ahead in their issuance pipeline, or if the central banks can provide a backstop, those are all positives that need to be factored in.”While emerging markets prospered in the second half of last year due to the weakening dollar and record global stimulus, the surge in U.S. yields in recent months is making the future appear much less favorable. Many developing nations are now faced with an acute dilemma: they need to fund increased spending to revive their pandemic-battered economies just as borrowing costs are starting to rise.The bonds of nations with a superior funding position have generally held up better during this year’s selloff, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. South Africa’s debt has dropped 1.5% in dollar terms, Russia’s has declined 7.1%, and Indonesia’s has fallen 5.2%. Similar indexes for Peru and Brazil, two states that are seen to have relatively heavy issuance needs, have both tumbled more than 8%.Cash RichAlthough Russia’s finance ministry doesn’t disclose the total cash on hand, the amount left over from the budget placed on bank deposits, budget loans and repo operations was 1.7 trillion rubles ($22.3 billion) in March, about the same as a year earlier despite the ravages of the pandemic.South Africa estimates its cash balance for the fiscal year ending March climbed 25% from a year earlier to 294.6 billion rand ($20 billion). Indonesia has said it may be able to trim debt sales given it has more than $8 billion in unspent funds as of January.“The reduced issuance from Russia and South Africa is because of better fiscal outcomes, helped by stronger oil in the case of Russia and better revenue overall for South Africa,” said Nick Eisinger, co-head of emerging-markets active fixed income at Vanguard Asset Services in London. “Crowded positions and too much issuance, or at least more issuance than anticipated, is not well rewarded by the market right now.”The situation is less positive in Latin America.Brazil and Peru are among the emerging economies that are expected to ramp up their issuance, according to Mary-Therese Barton, head of emerging-market debt at Pictet Asset Management in London. The virus remains a major concern in Brazil, while Peru’s fiscal balance remains in deep negative territory this year, she said.Finding WinnersAdding to the challenges facing emerging markets as a whole is the fact they are scheduled to service almost $3 trillion-equivalent of maturing local debt over the remainder of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This comes at a time when recurring waves of virus infections mean many still have to fund substantial stimulus to shield their economies. There is also the threat of potential spillover from the recent turmoil in Turkey.All but one of the 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg slipped so far this week, sending the MSCI Inc. gauge of developing exchange rates to its lowest in two weeks. Shares from the emerging world fell to the lowest since the first day of 2021.“The winners will be determined by a successful fiscal policy with lower budget deficits and the right amount of issuance,” said Hakan Aksoy, a senior fund manager for emerging-market sovereign bonds at Amundi SA in London. “How strong the fiscal policy will be depends on the management of Covid in the country but if everything goes in the same direction, we may see decreasing supply on local bond issuance going forward.”(Updates with emerging-market asset moves in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.