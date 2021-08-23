U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.32
    +42.65 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,381.88
    +261.80 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,922.93
    +208.26 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.09
    +29.49 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    +3.27 (+5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +23.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    +0.0100 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7750
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,668.12
    +1,136.50 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.85
    -8.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.31
    +25.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Razer is fixing a serious Windows security flaw caused by its mice

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·1 min read

A rather unusual vulnerability in Razer mice has been identified and the company is currently working on a fix. Over the weekend, security researcher Jon Hat posted on Twitter that after plugging in a Razer mouse or dongle, Windows Update will download the Razer installer executable and run it with SYSTEM privileges. It also lets you access the Windows file explorer and Powershell with "elevated" privileges — which essentially means someone with physical access to the computer could install harmful software.

Since this vulnerability requires direct, physical access to a computer, it's not nearly as dangerous as a security issue that can be carried out remotely, but it's still a troubling find. Hat said on Twitter that Razer eventually reached out and told him that the company's security team was working on a fix. We've reached out to Razer as well to verify these details and will update this story if we hear anything, including when users might expect the issue to be fixed. We're also hoping to find out what specific Razer mice can cause the issue.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Orbit is going public to fund its space satellite program

    An SPAC merger is expected to generate $483 million in cash.

  • ‘Outriders’ is perfectly average, making it ideal for Xbox Game Pass

    Outrider isn't a great game, but it's a perfect entry in a subscription service like Game Pass.

  • Apple is reportedly releasing a redesigned, more powerful Mac mini this fall

    When Apple launched the first Macs with its own M1 silicon inside (the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini), they were essentially identical to the Intel models they replaced, aside from the new processor of course. But numerous rumors have indicted that Apple is working on major redesigns for its laptops soon, and the company already released an all-new iMac with Apple silicon inside. Now, it sounds like the Mac mini will get a big refresh soon, as well.

  • Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series arrives on November 19th

    Here's your first peek at some images from the show.

  • First look: Cadillac’s luxury EV debut seems like a winner

    Automaker Cadillac is readying its very first electric Caddy, the Lyriq, for production. While we can't vouch for how well it drives, it certainly looks the part.

  • WhatsApp could soon have an iPad app for the first time

    Part of WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption scheme is a requirement for users to set up the service with a phone as the "main" device for an account. The company announced in July that it was working on next-generation encryption that would enable a true multi-device connection without requiring a connection to a smartphone. As part of that, it sounds like WhatsApp is planning a fully native iPad app fro the first time.

  • T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV+

    For a few years now, wireless carriers in the US have offered their customers all manner of video and music freebies. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has offered free subscriptions to Disney+, Apple Music and AMC+ recently, while T-Mobile has long offered its customers free Netflix access. Today, T-Mobile is adding another freebie to its offerings: Apple TV+. Starting on August 25th, customers on the carrier's Magenta or Magenta Max plans (as well as some Sprint legacy plans) will get one year of free Apple TV+ access.

  • Facebook releases Q1 'widely viewed content' report following criticism

    On Friday, the New York Times published a report saying that it had seen Facebook's "widely viewed content" report for Q1 of 2021 and that it showed different trends from what the company revealed in its Q2 report.

  • The Morning After: WhatsApp might finally launch an iPad app

    Today’s headlines: Google has already discontinued the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with 5G, A more powerful Apple Mac mini might land this fall and four new games come to the... Atari Lynx.

  • PayPal brings cryptocurrency trading to the UK

    Users in the UK may feel more comfortable buying Bitcoin now that PayPal is offering it.

  • The father of the cellphone

    In the 1970s Marty Cooper, a former Navy submarine officer, engineer and executive at Motorola, maker of two-way radios, fought against archrival AT&T by proposing a network of transmitters that made possible the explosion in cellphones. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the visionary Cooper, now 92, about the world's first public cellphone call, on April 3, 1973, and about his unbridled optimism for the future.

  • The OnePlus Buds Pro feature smart ANC and a white-noise mode

    The $150 true wireless earbuds go on sale on September 1st.

  • NASA's Curiosity rover video shows a fresh panoramic view of Mars

    A progress report from the Curiosity Rover.

  • Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

    Android Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car's dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don't have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an "Assistant driving mode" (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • 2 Big Revelations From Tesla's AI Day Event

    Last Thursday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hosted its AI Day event. Elon Musk has branded these presentations as a recruiting opportunity, a way for the company to attract top talent in the field of artificial intelligence. With that in mind, here are two of the most important takeaways from Tesla's AI Day.

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the

  • What Microsoft's Office Price Increase Means for Investors

    Businesses will have to pay more for the popular productivity suite next year, and investors will benefit.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 23rd, 2021

    After a late recovery on Sunday, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to bring resistance levels into play.

  • Apple gives more detail on new iPhone photo scanning feature as controversy continues

    Apple has released yet more details on its new photo-scanning features, as the controversy over whether they should be added to the iPhone continues. Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be adding three new features to iOS, all of which are intended to fight against child sexual exploitation and the distribution of abuse imagery. One adds new information to Siri and search, another checks messages sent to children to see if they might contain inappropriate images, and the third compares photos on an iPhone with a database of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and alerts Apple if it is found.