U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,227.26
    +0.74 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,599.82
    -30.42 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.91
    +43.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.76
    +24.58 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.03
    +0.80 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.20
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.29 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4148
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4930
    +0.2640 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,598.68
    -626.80 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.68
    +10.82 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Razer's Audio app leaks images of these Opus X headphones

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

When Razer released its Opus headphones last year, they were a pleasant surprise. Not only did they sound good, but they also came with features like ANC at a reasonable $200 price tag. So it should come as no surprise that it looks like Razer plans to follow up with something similar.

Looking through the changelog of the latest version of the Razer Audio app on Android, XDA Developers noticed the company says the software is compatible with the "Opus X," a pair of headphones it has yet to release. Digging further into the app, the outlet found references to multiple versions of the Opus X. It also found images of some of the new models. 

Razer X Mercury
Razer X Mercury

The ones you see above are of the Quartz, Green and Mercury Editions of the Opus X, but the software suggests Razer will also release Black and "X Edition" models. Besides showing off the colors, the photos themselves don't tell us too much about what to expect from the Opus X. The headphones feature the same button layout and USB-C port as their predecessor. XDA suggests the Opus X could be a more affordable version of Razer's Opus headphones, but it's too early to know for certain. Either way, we've reached out to Razer to see if the company will share more information.

Recommended Stories