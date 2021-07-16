Razer made slippers for World Snake Day

Just in time for World Snake Day, Razer has released a pair of slippers that feature the company’s adorable Sneki Snek mascot. For $49.99, they come with slip-resistant soles and plush inner lining that the company says will keep your feet “snug and warm during long gaming sessions. They’re also made from recycled materials. Before you dismiss the slippers as just another oddball product from Razer, we’ll point out that there’s a cool story behind them.

The slippers are part of Razer’s growing Sneki Snek lineup. It all started with a doodle one of the company’s designers drew for their newborn child. As these things usually go, Razer fans took to the mascot and started using it in memes. Some even got tattoos of Sneki Snek. It all eventually led to where we are today, with Razer releasing one Sneki Snek product after another.

Early in the process, the company decided to work with Conservation International to donate part of the proceeds from each Sneki Snek sale towards saving forests. The company claims each purchase will help save 10 trees in countries like Costa Rica, Madagascar and China. Razer hopes to help save 1 million trees eventually. With each 100,000 milestone, the company has released a new Sneki Snek product. Previous releases include an adorable plushie “optimized for cuddles” and a head pillow that “fits most gaming chairs.”

You can buy the Sneki Snek Slippers on Razer’s website.