U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.50
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,765.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.25
    -31.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.40
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.76
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.52
    +0.26 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5480
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,250.43
    +1,295.48 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.82
    +79.31 (+5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.36
    -36.26 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Razer Zephyr is a high-tech mask with cooling fans and multi-colored lights

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The Razer Zephyr is available now for $99.
The Razer Zephyr is available now for $99.

Want to level up your mask-wearing while also looking like you’re about to tussle with Batman, or maybe enter some cyberpunk dystopia?

This is life-wearing Razer Zephyr, the wearable air purifier from the video game peripheral maker. A version of Razer’s latest gadget made waves in January when they introduced “Project Hazel” during the Consumer Electronics Show.

It’s no surprise tech companies are considering a leap beyond the cloth and surgical masks that have come to define the COVID pandemic. Earlier this year, musician Will.i.am unveiled a partnership with Honeywell on the Xupermask, a $299 smart mask that boasted noise-canceling earbuds, Bluetooth support and a HEPA filtration system.

'Wearing the Zephyr: you will stand out'

I’ve tried out the $99 Zephyr for roughly a week now. It’s oddly fun to wear, something you’d likely never say sporting a cloth mask to the store for what feels like the billionth time. However, it requires a bit of a commitment, not to mention a comfort level with standing out.

The design reminds me of the larger respirator masks used for house painting. It boasts a hard shell with two straps to fit onto your head. There are two air exchange chambers on the front featuring dual circulating fans to help circulate cool air. The chambers feature N95 filters providing two-way protection for yourself and those around you.

The Razer Zephyr wearable air purifier.
The Razer Zephyr wearable air purifier.

►More on Meta: Facebook's rebrand mocked because it sounds similar to the Hebrew word for 'dead'

iPad tips: Use it as second monitor, split the keyboard – or the screen

It’s also transparent with interior lights and an anti-fog coating to help solve one of the key issues with mask-wearing: watching mouthes move when people speak.

Speaking of lights, it’s a Razer device, so of course it lights up. The two-round exchange chambers light up in a variety of colors you can control through the Zephyr smartphone app, which is where you can also adjust the fan speed, or turn them off. Even the interior lights come in different colors for added flair.

The battery lasts up to eight hours with the fans set to low and the lights off, says Razer.

But the real question naturally is will this protect me from COVID? According to Razer, the mask is registered with the Food and Drug Administration and lab tested for 99% BFE, or Bacterial Filtration Efficiency, a measure of how well it filters out bacteria. "It is not tested specifically against the COVID-19 virus, but offers the same functionality and adequate protection due to its 99% BFE rating," Razer's website says.

Wearing the Zephyr feels comfortable. The adjustable head straps allow for the ideal fit. It also feels breathable thanks to the air circulating through its fans. Remember those first couple of times wearing masks and it felt like your breathing was being stifled? I didn't get that as much wearing Zephyr.

But one thing is clear wearing the Zephyr: you will stand out. Even without the lights, I felt like a comic book supervillian. Now, add multi-colored lights and whirring fans that do sound a little loud on the high setting, and it’s hard for people not to notice.

There's also the financial cost to consider. The mask itself is $99, and Razer sells a pack of 10 sets of N95 filters for $30. Based on Razer's advice to change filters on the Zephyr every three days, the pack will last about a month. By comparison, a quick search for surgical masks on Amazon turned up a box of 50 masks for between $11-$14. The mask also comes with an anti-fog spray to apply to the transparent window where your nose and mouth sit.

Your interest in Zephyr will likely depend on commitment. Cloth masks get tossed in the laundry, and surgical masks in the trash. It's worth the upgrade if you're comfortable with the maintenance, care and price. And also if you're OK resembling Bane attending a Burning Man festival.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Razer Zephyr: The high-tech mask with bright lights and cooling fans

Recommended Stories

  • Why Charlottesville’s Mayor Has Had Enough

    “One person can’t change the landscape of a community,” Nikuyah Walker says. “I spent a lot of energy fighting white supremacy.”

  • Squid Game meme coin crashes by 99.9% after developers pull the plug

    A meme coin based on dystopian TV show Squid Game looks to have ‘rug-pulled’, sending the price of the token straight to zero after a massive rise.

  • What to know about 'Judy Justice,' and why Judy Sheindlin switched courtrooms from 'Judge Judy'

    "I was as enthusiastic and rigorous in the last case that I taped, as I was at the beginning," Judy Sheindlin says of her "Judge Judy" finale.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 2nd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Monday, with Bitcoin failing to breakout from $62,500 levels. A move through to $63,000 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro with a different look and name

    Beats' new Beats Fit Pro are a compelling pair of earbuds that rival Apple's own excellent AirPods Pro.

  • The Metaverse Is Going to Need WiFi. Chip Stocks to Play the Trend.

    Anyone looking for stock plays that would gain from the emergence of the metaverse has options beyond Meta Platforms, the new name for Facebook.

  • Flippy, the hamburger-cooking robot, gets more capable

    Following its recent pilot in select White Castles, Miso Robotics today announced a new version of its hamburger-cooking robotic arm, Flippy. The new version of the robot, simply named Flippy 2, is designed to further automate simple cooking tasks for fast food establishments. As Miso notes in a release, primary staff feedback on the original version is that Flippy required too much human assistance on either side of its primary cooking tasks.

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Even though iPhone 13 production hit a snag due to factory closures in Asia and high demand in the second half of the year, Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the third quarter. The iPhone maker is prioritising iPhone 13 output in part because it forecasts stronger demand for the smartphone than for the iPad as Western markets begin to emerge from the pandemic, Nikkei said, citing unidentified sources.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 1st, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, the majors would need to break back through Sunday’s highs to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • Daily Crunch: Twiga Foods lands $50M Series C to grow its B2B food supply platform

    TechCrunch hopes that you had a lovely Halloween, if you celebrate. Nubank files to go public: Brazilian neobank Nubank has filed to go public, and TechCrunch has first notes out concerning its economics. More to come on the intricacies of its business model.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy That Just Crushed Earnings

    Three Fool.com contributors think there's still plenty to like about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) after they crushed earnings. Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations during the summer months, reporting a respective 41% and 61% year-over-year increase in revenue (to $46.2 billion) and free cash flow ($18.7 billion). Bear in mind Google's core advertising business had already returned to growth mode this same period last year after a brief dip in Q2, so this isn't a simple story of a business clearing an easy hurdle from 2020.

  • 14 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Early Black Friday Deals are Slashing Prices on TVs, AirPods, Laptops and More

    Retailers across the country are gearing up for Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait until next month to see massive discounts on today’s hottest products. Early Black Friday deals have become a second shopping holiday all their own. This is especially true for technology and gaming products. Whether you’re looking for a …

  • Powerbeats Pro Earbuds Are at Their Best Price Ever on Amazon

    Amazon is taking $100 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, making these workout headphones at their best price ever.

  • Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Car Accidents: WSJ

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to launch a product feature called "crash detection" for iPhones and Apple Watches in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports. Crash detection uses data from sensors built into Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they occur, for instance, by measuring a sudden spike in gravity, or "g," forces on impact. Apple's latest iPhone operating system can evaluate the walking steadiness of users. Apple products have already detected over 10 mi