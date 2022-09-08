Razor made a two-seater cargo scooter

Razor is once again blurring the lines between an e-scooter and a small cargo bike with its latest offering, the EcoSmart Cargo. It looks like a more advanced, and complete version of the company’s EcoSmart Metro, but with a beefy rear rack that holds either a basket or an adult passenger seat, letting you take a friend along for the ride.

The rider, meanwhile, will stick their feet on a wide bamboo deck (covered in grip tape) that holds a 1000W motor paired with a 46.8V battery underneath. Razor says it can reach speeds of 19.9 miles per hour, and has a range of around 16.6 miles, or up to 50 minutes of continuous run time. That's not a huge range, but is likely just enough for someone's commute to work (or school) and back.

Standalone image of the Razor EcoSmart Cargo scooter

That power will be driven, via a chain, to a rear wheel equipped with a disc brake which can be controlled with a standard bike brake on the handlebars. Rounding out the package is a built-in LED headlight and tail light, and 16-inch pneumatic tyres for a smoother ride off-road.

The EcoSmart Cargo is available to order from today, priced at $1,099.99, with deliveries expected to begin towards the middle of September.