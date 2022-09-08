U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.28
    -14.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,451.54
    -129.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,741.24
    -50.66 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.73
    -6.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.32
    +1.38 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.10
    -8.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2560
    -0.0090 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0260
    +0.2880 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.30
    +314.16 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.32
    -1.49 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.42
    -18.41 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Razor made a two-seater cargo scooter

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Razor

Razor is once again blurring the lines between an e-scooter and a small cargo bike with its latest offering, the EcoSmart Cargo. It looks like a more advanced, and complete version of the company’s EcoSmart Metro, but with a beefy rear rack that holds either a basket or an adult passenger seat, letting you take a friend along for the ride.

The rider, meanwhile, will stick their feet on a wide bamboo deck (covered in grip tape) that holds a 1000W motor paired with a 46.8V battery underneath. Razor says it can reach speeds of 19.9 miles per hour, and has a range of around 16.6 miles, or up to 50 minutes of continuous run time. That's not a huge range, but is likely just enough for someone's commute to work (or school) and back.

Standalone image of the Razor EcoSmart Cargo scooter
Standalone image of the Razor EcoSmart Cargo scooter

That power will be driven, via a chain, to a rear wheel equipped with a disc brake which can be controlled with a standard bike brake on the handlebars. Rounding out the package is a built-in LED headlight and tail light, and 16-inch pneumatic tyres for a smoother ride off-road.

The EcoSmart Cargo is available to order from today, priced at $1,099.99, with deliveries expected to begin towards the middle of September.

Recommended Stories