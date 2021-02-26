U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.00
    +9.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,416.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,822.75
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.60
    -7.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.25
    -0.28 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.39
    -0.30 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +7.55 (+35.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4018
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9760
    -0.2540 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,958.20
    -3,748.82 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.83
    -58.83 (-5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,402.00
    -766.27 (-2.54%)
     

Razor Energy Corp. Announces 2020 Year-End Reserves and Operational Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Razor Energy Corp.
·17 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to provide a summary of its 2020 year-end reserves evaluation and an updated operational outlook.

The highlights and reserves summary below set forth Razor’s gross reserves at December 31, 2020, as evaluated by Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”), qualified reserves evaluators, in an independent report dated February 19, 2021 (the “Sproule Report”). The figures in the following tables have been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGEH”) and the reserve definitions contained in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company’s Annual Information Form which will be filed on SEDAR on or before April 8, 2021.

Razor's 2020 annual audited consolidated financial statements have not been completed. Certain financial and operating information included in this news release are based on management's estimates only and are subject to audit and may be subject to change upon completion of the Company’s annual audited consolidated financial statements. See “Reader Advisories – Unaudited Financial Information”.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Proved Developed (“PD”) reserves value discounted at 10% (“NPV10”) before tax is $75.8 million. Considering year over year commodity price change the decrease is 3% over year-end 2019. The PD reserves category is comprised of Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) and Proved Developed Non-Producing (“PDNP”) reserves.

  • PDP reserves value discounted at 10% (“NPV10”) before tax is $26.6 million whereas PDNP reserves value discounted at 10% (“NPV10”) before tax is $49.2 million.

  • PD reserve volumes are 11,884 Mboe (90% oil and liquids), which represent a decrease of 17% over year-end 2019. Whereas the PDP reserve volumes are 7,416 Mboe, a decrease of 33% over year-end 2019, the PDNP reserve volumes are 4,468 Mboe, an increase of 38% over year-end 2019. This shift in reserve volume categories from PDP to PDNP is a result of Razor’s disciplined and proactive approach to preserving value through minimal capital expenditures on repair, maintenance and workovers during the low commodity price cycle experienced in 2020. As commodity prices improve, the PDNP wells will be reactivated, placed onstream and moved back to the PDP reserves category.

  • Total Proved (“1P”) reserves were 13,525 Mboe, which represents a decrease of 17% over year-end 2019.

  • Total Proved plus Probable (“2P”) reserves were 17,319 Mboe, which represents a decrease of 17% over year-end 2019.

  • The Company’s Reserve Life Index (1) is 5.9 years for PDP, 9.4 years for PD, 10.7 years for 1P and 13.8 years for 2P reserves based on December 2020 field-reported production of 3,450 boepd.

  • The Abandonment, Decommissioning and Reclamation (“ADR”) cost, discounted at year-end 2020, was $34.2 million, an increase of $1.7 million from year-end 2019 ($32.5 million). The Inactive Well Compliance (“IWC”) cost, discounted at year-end 2020, was $31.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million from year-end 2019 ($28.8 million).

(1) “Reserve life index” does not have standardized meaning. See “Reader Advisories - Oil and Gas Metrics” contained in this news release.

OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK

Razor is excited with news it shared last week regarding the multi-year amendment of its existing non-revolving term loan facility and a new term loan and royalty transaction which enhances liquidity. The Company remains focused on advancing its conventional oil and gas base business and reducing indebtedness while responsibly closing out its proportionate share of end-of-life inventory.

Razor continues to enjoy its solid reserves base, comprised of 85% light and medium oil and natural gas liquids, which has a stable, annual base decline of 12%. In 2020, the Company took a disciplined and proactive approach to preserving value through minimal capital expenditures on well repair, maintenance and workovers in response to low commodity prices due to the supply/demand imbalance resulting from COVID-19.

With renewed liquidity, and recent upward trend in commodity prices, Razor has initiated its 46 well reactivation program which will continue throughout 2021 and into 2022. The Company anticipates bringing approximately 1,500 boepd onstream (primarily light oil and natural gas liquids) from this program at similar declines to its existing reserve base. Once reactivated, the PDNP reserves from these wells will shift back to the PDP reserves category.

Currently, Razor’s commitment under the AER’s ABC program is $3.1 million per year. In addition, the Company has been granted $3.5 million in aggregate to round five from Alberta’s Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”) through its relationships with trusted service providers. Razor has spent $655 thousand to date under the SRP through well abandonments, reclamation and remediation activities. Since the Company began operations in February 2017, Razor has spent a cumulative $7.3 million on end-of-life activities.

Concurrently, Razor’s subsidiary company, FutEra Power, continues to advance development of its 21 megawatt co-produced geothermal and natural gas hybrid power project in Swan Hills. FutEra anticipates construction to commence during the second quarter of 2021 with plans to deliver power to the grid by first quarter of 2022.

2020 INDEPENDENT RESERVES EVALUATION

Sproule carried out an independent reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2020, which was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the COGEH and in NI 51-101. The reserves evaluation was based on Sproule forecast pricing and foreign exchange rates at December 31, 2020 as outlined herein.

Reserves included herein are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without the inclusion of any royalty interest) unless otherwise noted.

RESERVES SUMMARY

Summary of Gross Oil and Gas Reserves at December 31, 2020(1), (2), (3), (4)

Light and Medium
Crude Oil

Heavy Crude Oil

Conventional
Natural Gas

Natural Gas
Liquids

Barrels of Oil
Equivalent

Gross

Gross

Gross

Gross

Gross

(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(MMcf)

(Mbbl)

(Mboe)

Proved

Developed Producing

4,940

193

4,126

1,595

7,416

Developed Non-Producing

2,891

103

784

1,343

4,468

Undeveloped

1,178

291

445

98

1,641

Total Proved

9,009

587

5,355

3,036

13,525

Probable

2,637

144

1,377

783

3,793

Total Proved plus Probable

11,646

731

6,732

3,819

17,319

Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes Discounted at (% per Year) (M$)

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

Proved

Developed Producing

-109,463

7,172

26,553

29,075

28,079

Developed Non-Producing

84,169

62,960

49,199

39,730

32,904

Undeveloped

32,005

25,137

19,756

15,568

12,284

Total Proved

6,712

95,269

95,508

84,372

73,267

Probable

86,027

54,611

37,709

27,525

20,853

Total Proved plus Probable

92,738

149,880

133,216

111,898

94,120

Notes:

(1)

The tables summarize the data contained in the Sproule Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers due to rounding.

(2)

Gross reserves mean the total working interest (operating or non-operating) share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Razor before deductions of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests owned by Razor.

(3)

Based on Sproule's December 31, 2020 escalated price forecast. See “Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions – Forecast Prices and Costs”.

(4)

The net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Company's reserves is stated without provision for interest costs and general and administrative costs, but after providing for estimated royalties, production costs, development costs, other income, future capital expenditures, well ADR and IWC costs. It should not be assumed that the undiscounted or discounted net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Company's reserves estimated by Sproule represent the fair market value of those reserves. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's oil, NGL and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Reconciliation of Company Gross Reserves by Principal Product Type (1), (2)

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company’s reserves at Forecast Prices and Costs:

Light and Medium Crude Oil

Heavy Oil

Factors

Gross Proved
Developed
Producing
(Mbbl)

Gross
Proved
(Mbbl)

Gross Proved +
Probable
(Mbbl)

Gross Proved
Developed
Producing
(Mbbl)

Gross
Proved
(Mbbl)

Gross Proved
+ Probable
(Mbbl)

December 31, 2019

7,029

10,432

13,325

209

555

682

Acquisitions

258

303

379

-

-

-

Category Change

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disposition

-

-

-

-

-

-

Extensions/Infill Drilling

-

-

-

-

-

-

Economic Factors

(557

)

(1,260

)

(1,476

)

(22

)

(30

)

(37

)

Technical Revision

(1,019

)

304

189

29

86

110

Production

(771

)

(771

)

(771

)

(24

)

(24

)

(24

)

December 31, 2020

4,940

9,009

11,647

193

587

731



Natural Gas Liquids

Conventional Natural Gas

Factors

Gross
Proved
Developed
Producing
(Mbbl)

Gross
Proved
(Mbbl)

Gross Proved +
Probable
(Mbbl)

Gross Proved
Developed
Producing
(MMcf)

Gross Proved
(Mmcf)

Gross Proved
+ Probable
(Mmcf)

December 31, 2019

2,246

3,122

3,981

9,956

12,892

16,575

Acquisitions

128

145

181

342

363

434

Category Change

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disposition

-

-

-

-

-

-

Extensions/Infill Drilling

-

-

-

-

-

-

Economic Factors

(177

)

(361

)

(514

)

(452

)

(501

)

(780

)

Technical Revision

(299

432

473

(4,386

)

(6,003

)

(8,163

)

Production

(302

)

(302

)

(302

)

(1,335

)

(1,335

)

(1,335

)

December 31, 2020

1,595

3,036

3,819

4,126

5,355

6,732



Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Factors

Gross Proved
Developed
Producing
(Mboe)

Gross
Proved
(Mboe)

Gross Proved +
Probable
(Mboe)

December 31, 2019

11,144

16,258

20,750

Acquisitions

442

508

633

Category Change

-

-

-

Disposition

-

-

-

Extensions/Infill Drilling

-

-

-

Economic Factors

(832

)

(1,744

)

(2,157

)

Technical Revision

(2,020

)

(178

)

(589

)

Production

(1,319

)

(1,319

)

(1,319

)

December 31, 2020

7,416

13,525

17,319

Notes:

(1)

The tables summarize the data contained in the Sproule Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers due to rounding.

(2)

Conventional Natural Gas includes associated and non-associated gas.

Future Development Costs

The following table sets forth development costs deducted in the estimation of Razor’s future net revenue attributable to the reserve categories noted below:

Forecast Prices and Costs (M$)

Year

Total Proved Reserves

Proved plus Probable

2021

12,526

24,580

2022

25,535

25,535

2023

0

0

Thereafter

2,525

2,525

Total Undiscounted

40,585

52,639

Total Discounted at 10%

36,009

47,826

The future development costs are estimates of capital expenditures required in the future for Razor to convert proved developed and undeveloped non-producing plus probable reserves to proved developed producing reserves. The undiscounted future development costs are $40.6 million for proved reserves and $52.6 million for proved plus probable reserves, in each case based on forecast prices and costs.

Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions – Forecast Prices and Costs

The forecast cost and price assumptions assume increases in wellhead selling prices and include inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs. Crude oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation and exchange rates utilized by Sproule at December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Year

Exchange Rate
(CAD/USD)

WTI Cushing
Oklahoma 40 API
(USD/bbl)

Canadian Light
Sweet 40 API
(CAD/bbl)

Hardisty Bow
River
25 API
(CAD/bbl)

Natural Gas
AECO
(CAD/mmbtu)

2021

0.77

46.00

54.55

40.03

2.86

2022

0.77

48.00

57.14

42.42

2.78

2023

0.77

53.00

63.64

48.39

2.69

2024

0.77

54.06

64.91

49.18

2.75

2025

0.77

55.14

66.21

50.16

2.80

2026

0.77

56.24

67.53

51.17

2.86

2027

0.77

57.37

68.88

52.19

2.91

2028

0.77

58.52

70.26

53.23

2.97

2029+

0.77

+2.0%/yr.

+2.0%/yr.

+2.0%/yr.

+2.0%/yr.

2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Razor spent $237 thousand of capital on production-add activities during the year ended December 31, 2020. During 2020, the Company also incurred $538 thousand on end-of-life abandonment and reclamation activities under the Alberta Energy Regulator’s (“AER”) Area Based Closure (“ABC”) program prior to the AER suspending it in mid-2020 for the remainder of the year in response to low commodity prices.

ABOUT RAZOR
Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, producing oil and gas properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth, focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE”.
www.razor-energy.com

Razor also has two other active subsidiaries in FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”) and Blade Energy Services Corp. (“Blade”).

ABOUT FUTERA
FutEra leverages Alberta’s resource industry innovation and experience to create transitional power and sustainable infrastructure solutions to commercial markets and communities, both in Canada and globally. Currently it is developing a 21 megawatt co-produced geothermal and natural gas hybrid power project in Swan Hills, Alberta.
www.futerapower.com

ABOUT BLADE
Operating in west central Alberta, Blade’s primary services include fluid hauling, road maintenance, earth works including well site reclamation and other oilfield services.
www.blade-es.com

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey
President and Chief Executive Officer

OR

Kevin Braun
Chief Financial Officer

Razor Energy Corp.
800, 500-5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5
Telephone: (403) 262-0242
www.razor-energy.com

READER ADVISORIES

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include but is not limited to: Razor’s business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management’s expectations; and future development costs associated with oil and gas reserves. Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Razor, including expectations and assumptions concerning the success of future drilling, development, completion and reactivation activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Razor's properties, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, prevailing weather and break-up conditions, commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and Razor’s ability to acquire additional assets.

Although Razor believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Razor can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry and geothermal electricity projects in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; variability in geothermal resources; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, electricity and commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas and geothermal industries, regulatory and political risks, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Razor’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Razor undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Razor’s prospective results of operations, production, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Razor’s future business operations. Razor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Oil and Gas Metrics. This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including “future development costs”, “reserves life index” and “reserve replacement” which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. Future development costs are calculated as the sum of development capital plus the change in future development costs for the period. Reserves life index is calculated as total Company share reserves divided by annual production. Reserve replacement is calculated by dividing reserve volume additions by annual production and expressed as a percentage.

Boe Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All BOE conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Unaudited Financial Information. Certain financial and operating information included in this press release for the year ended December 31, 2020, are based on estimated unaudited financial results for the year then ended, and are subject to the same limitations as discussed under Forward Looking Information set out above. These estimated amounts may change upon the completion of audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and changes could be material.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Recommended Stories

  • Brazil regulator approves 5G spectrum auction rules, no Huawei ban

    Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel approved rules on Thursday for a spectrum auction for 5G networks this year without any curbs on China's Huawei Technologies Co as an equipment supplier. Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last year criticized the Chinese company and was under pressure from the former Trump administration to ban Huawei from the country's fifth-generation technology market on security concerns. Brazil's telecom companies insisted on a free market, complaining that excluding Huawei would cost billions of dollars to replace the equipment of the Chinese company that supplies 50% of the current 3G and 4G networks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after Nasdaq's worst day since October

    Stock futures steadied on Thursday after a selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq posts worst session since October as tech rout deepens

    Stocks traded lower as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors.

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower, tech selloff weighs as bond yields climb

    The Dow and the S&P 500 notched their biggest daily decline since late January. The Treasury note yield rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc dropped between 1.2% to 3.6%.

  • Analysis: As bond selloff gets real, policymakers face fresh headache

    Inflation-adjusted government bond yields are rising and so is pressure on Fed and ECB policymakers to somehow tamp down the increase before it wrecks the economic recovery they have carefully nurtured with enormous amounts of money-printing. Sovereign yields have risen this year as prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout lifts growth and inflation prospects, a move that's now spilled over into so-called real yields -- borrowing costs adjusted for inflation. Stock markets until recently shrugged off the bond selloff, possibly viewing it as a reassuring sign of economic improvement.

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.Lofty bond yields even overwhelmed areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • RBI has 'major concerns' over cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "major concerns" about cryptocurrencies, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, flagging potential risks to financial stability. Das said he had communicated his concerns to the government, which has largely opposed trading in private cryptocurrencies in recent years. "We have major concerns from the financial stability angle," Das told news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview, adding that the RBI was "targeting to launch" a digital currency.

  • Global Bond Rout Puts Australia’s Central Bank on Front Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders keep probing the limits of central banks’ patience, and nowhere is that clearer than in Australia, where policy makers are struggling to defend their yield target.The Reserve Bank of Australia bought A$5 billion ($4 billion) of bonds Thursday, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing. That eventually brought the targeted three-year yield down, but only after it hit a two-month high. A selloff that began in New Zealand also widened to Treasuries and Japanese debt, as the world’s sovereign bonds head for their worst month since April 2018.“The Australian bond market is in many ways caught in the crossfire of what’s happening in U.S. Treasuries,” said Chamath De Silva, a portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney and a former fixed-income trader at the central bank. “I don’t see it as the market deliberately testing the RBA so much as global central bank dovishness in general.”A $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the global economy out of its coronavirus recession is being tested by inflation bets that are threatening their ability to keep borrowing costs down. The intensifying bond rout is forcing a rising tally of money managers to scale back market exposures while Wall Street strategists pare back their bullish playbooks.Read: When Listening to the Central Bank Goes WrongAustralia’s 10-year yield closed at its highest since 2019, having surged more than 75 basis points this year. The benchmark Treasury yield has hit 1.4%, and is headed for the steepest monthly advance since the November 2016 bond rout set off by President Donald Trump’s election win.Yields in every major market have jumped.Policy makers are trying to push back against the rising tide of yields, from Fed speakers stressing they will look through short-term inflation spikes to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump and the Reserve Bank of India is deploying a range of tools in the face of a market revolt.That’s not enough to stop the growing challenge from bond traders, who are pushing the limits of central banks’ patience while debt auctions are starting to struggle. Investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments are retreating from government bonds.Read: Bond Backlash Spurs Tepid Demand at Five-Year Treasury SaleIn Australia, skepticism has grown that the RBA will maintain its guidance to keep borrowing costs steady into 2024. That’s been highlighted by the unraveling of a popular trade based on selling April 2024 bonds and buying November 2024 notes in anticipation that the central bank’s target will shift to the later maturity debt.Australia’s rapid economic recovery has emboldened traders, as the country suppresses Covid-19 and massive stimulus encourages households to spend and firms to hire. A further boost has come from the price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export, which crashed through $170 a ton and is closing in on a record.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA is pulling out the stops to counter a rise in bond yields, which have been swept up in a global updraft. In a surprisingly forceful move, it announced its largest purchase of Australian government bonds since it began the program in March.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Yet, there is wide disconnect with policy makers expectations.RBA Governor Philip Lowe does not anticipate any rapid recovery in inflation. He noted that before the pandemic, when unemployment had a 4 in front of it, it still failed to generate the sort of wage gains that would be needed to return CPI sustainably to the 2-3% target. Australia’s most recent annual inflation reading was just 0.9% and the jobless rate stands at 6.4%.The central bank is expected to keep policy settings unchanged when it meets on Tuesday.RBNZ MandateNew Zealand bonds kicked off the rout in Asia on Thursday after the government announced it will require the central bank to take account of house prices when it sets interest rates. The losses accelerated as the bid-to-cover ratio at an auction dropped to the lowest since 2012.Money markets are now pricing in a rate increase in New Zealand for mid-2022, suggesting it could be the first major central bank to hike.Yields on the 10-year benchmark surged 18 basis points -- the largest move since April -- to 1.87%. Japanese bonds were also sold, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to the highest since 2018, while the yield curve steepened.“As yields look set to still rise gradually, this isn’t an environment where investors want to buy even if levels are attractive enough,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street finishes up as Fed's Powell soothes inflation fears

    Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, as a selloff in technology-related stocks eased and a rotation into cyclical shares continued after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments calmed inflation worries. The Nasdaq index, which traded as much as 1.3% lower earlier in the session, regained its footing by early afternoon and closed up. The Dow hit a record high earlier in the session.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.

  • Exclusive: Ant investor Boyu Capital targets $6 billion for new private equity fund - sources

    Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital, an investor in Chinese technology titans including billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, is raising a new, China-focused fund targeting as much as $6 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Boyu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fundraising by a firm widely associated with tech startups amounts to a high-profile test of investor appetite at a time when heightened oversight of China's tech giants clouds the near-term outlook of those companies.