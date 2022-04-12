Razor Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year End Results

U.S. markets closed

Razor Energy Corp.
·23 min read
  • RZREF
Razor Energy Corp.
Razor Energy Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial and operating results. Selected financial, operational and reserves information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor’s audited consolidated financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website www.razor-energy.com.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Financing: On March 9, 2022, the Company closed a senior debt financing for US$11.0 million (CAD $14.1 million) which provides the remaining funds to complete the Co-produced Geothermal Power Project (“Geothermal Project”) in Swan Hills, Alberta.

  • Rights Offering: On March 31, 2022, the Company announced a rights offering to eligible holders of its common shares to purchase flow though shares. The Company anticipates raising $5 million and intends to use the proceeds to fund certain eligible expenses yet to be incurred for the Geothermal Project, and eligible expenses on various early stage power projects including additional geothermal initiatives. The rights offering is expected to close on May 9, 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cash Flow: During the fourth quarter of 2021, achieved $13.5 million of cash flow from operating activities.

  • Net Income: Generated $19.2 million of net income in Q4 2021.

  • Production: Averaged 4,359 boe/d in Q4 2021 which represents a 22% increase from Q3 2021.

  • Swan Hills Acquisition: Strategic consolidation in Q3 2021 of Razor’s working interest in Swan Hills Unit No.1 to 49.7%, adding long life low-risk light oil reserves, production and cash flow underpinned by industry-leading annual base decline rate of 10%.

  • Geothermal Project: Commenced project execution on the Geothermal Project with estimated completion within the third quarter of 2022. The Geothermal Project will be capable of generating up to 21 MW of grid connected power, of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation.

  • ESG and Sustainability: Deposited approximately 2,500 tonnes of hydrocarbon impacted soils into Razor’s treatment facility in Virginia Hills, which employs bioremediation to treat hydrocarbon-impacted soils. This first batch of soil is expected to be remediated by Q2 2022.

  • Decommissioning Liabilities Reduction: Settled $3.6 million of decommissioning obligations in 2021, which includes $1.9 million related to government grants received for well site rehabilitation through Alberta’s Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”).

NEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

  • Safely execute our production enhancement program and Geothermal Project.

  • Reduce net debt through continued optimization of capital spending and increased efficiencies to reduce operating and general and administrative costs.

  • Actively identify and consider business combinations with other oil and gas producers as well as service companies.

  • Further analyze ancillary opportunities including power generating projects, oil blending and vertical services integration.

2022 OUTLOOK

Razor

Razor continues to look forward and plan for the future while remaining focused on its long-term sustainability. The Company has an extensive opportunity set of high-quality wells requiring reactivation, many of which have payout metrics which exceed the Company’s economic thresholds. Razor will continue the production enhancement activity throughout 2022. Most activities involve repairs and maintenance work which will be expensed for accounting purposes and operating netbacks will be reduced during this timeframe. In aggregate, the annual base decline of these wells is anticipated to be consistent with the Company’s current corporate rate of approximately 12%.

The Company continues to focus on cost control on its operated properties. In addition to the planned production enhancement program, Razor will take a cautious and case-by-case approach to capital spending in 2022, focusing on low risk, low investment opportunities to increase field efficiencies and corporate netbacks.

The significant improvement in oil prices thus far in 2022 combined with a strong price outlook in the medium term, provides Razor with improved cash flow from operations and the Company anticipates reducing its net debt throughout 2022.

Razor has high reservoir quality, low decline, isolate carbonate Swan Hills reef light oil pools that contain large original oil in place with over 60 years of production history. Razor believes these reefs are ideally suited for carbon capture, utilization and storage (“CCUS”) and enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) purposes1, in addition to geothermal power production and conventional open-hole horizontal development drilling upside.

Razor recognizes multiple deep value streams in its assets and is actively engaged in liberating them for the benefit of shareholders.

________________________
1 These programs have been successfully demonstrated by the previous operator’s South Swan Hills Unit CO2 EOR Injection Pilot which ran from 2008 to 2010 in addition to CO2 injection programs carried out in the Swan Hills Unit No. 1 and Judy Creek oil pools from 2004 to 2010.


FutEra

In May 2021, FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”), a subsidiary of Razor entered the project execution stage of its Geothermal Project. On March 9, 2022, FutEra Power announced that it is fully financed and in final construction of its 21 MW Geothermal Project, of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation. FutEra has successfully partnered with provincial and federal government agencies to invigorate the emerging geothermal industry. To date, Razor has received $13.0 million in government grants to support this power generation project. The total construction and commissioning budget for the Project is $37.0 million.

Legacy oil and gas fields face economic challenges with lower production levels and high fixed costs. However, these fields also have practical advantages when considering existing infrastructure, pipelines, wells, and operational footprints. To meet the objectives of creating lower carbon electricity and leveraging oil and gas operations, FutEra and Razor have successfully designed a geothermal/natural gas hybrid power plant in an operational oil and gas facility. Razor and FutEra continue to demonstrate the synergies and cooperation needed to define a type of transition energy and sets the standard of how traditional oil and gas companies can evolve into ‘energy and technology’ companies necessary for the future of the Alberta energy complex.

FutEra’s next phase of the Geothermal Project will be the design and implementation of a CCUS solution, with the objective to create a net negative carbon emitting power generation facility.

With Razor’s strategic acquisition of additional working interest in the Swan Hills area in the third quarter of 2021, FutEra has identified the potential for additional geothermal and/or natural gas power generation projects in Swan Hills Unit No.1. The volume and temperature of the produced fluids processed through two of the Unit’s main facilities are highly analogous to FutEra’s current Geothermal Project.

FutEra has identified and is in the process of reviewing and capturing additional projects including solar, wind, and other low carbon technologies. In addition, FutEra is in discussions with an industry resource partner to evaluate its renewable energy options and to develop a long term environmental, social and governance plan.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Production volumes for the fourth quarter of 2021 averaged 4,359 boe/d, an increase of 22% from production volumes in the same period of 2020 and represents a 22% production increase from Q3 2021. Highlights of the causes for the differences in production volumes between Q4 2021 and Q4 2020 are as follows:

  • Swan Hills – production volumes increased 52% from the same period of 2020. Production in Q4 2021 was positively impacted by increased production as a result of the working interest acquisition of Swan Hills Unit No.1 in August 2021. In addition, the Company’s production enhancement program in Q4 2021 resulted in an additional 124 boe/d in production volumes, slightly offset by various third party, temporary infrastructure issues.

    The Company is continuing with its reactivation program in 2022, which will increase production in Swan Hills. In addition, the operator of Swan Hills Unit No.1 completed various production enhancement activities in Q3 and Q4 2021 and the Company anticipates production enhancement activities to continue in 2022.

  • Kaybob – production volumes decreased 13% from the same period in 2020 due to operated wells going down, offset partially by an increase in non-operated production. The Company’s production enhancement program in Q1 2022 is focused in the Kaybob area.

  • South District – production volumes decreased 22% from the same period in 2020 primarily due natural declines, non-operated infrastructure issues and a non-operated field being shut in due to operator insolvency. Production from this particular non-operated field was restarted late in Q4 2021 under a new operator. Production declines were somewhat offset by a production enhancement program during Q4 2021.

Razor’s operating expenses on a corporate level in Q4 2021 were at a historical high, with an increase as compared to Q3 2021 primarily due a full quarter of increased working interest ownership in Swan Hills Unit No.1 along with higher electricity costs and facility repairs.

However, operating costs on a $/boe basis decreased in Q4 2021 due to higher production levels, offset by higher workover activity.

The primary factors affecting operating costs on a $/boe basis are production levels, workover activity, and electricity pricing. Inherent within the Company’s hydrocarbon operations is a prominent fixed cost element, or those costs that are not related to production levels. On a relative basis these costs are higher with lower production. In Q4 2021, Razor’s production was higher than recent historical averages due to the factors described above. Razor’s reactivation program continued during Q4 2021 and will extend into 2022, with the majority of the costs being expensed. Furthermore, the electricity market has seen a continual rise in prices, which has recently stabilized.

CAPITAL PROGRAM
During the fourth quarter of 2021, Razor invested $8.5 million on its Geothermal Project and executed a major repair of one of its group pipelines at a cost of $1.6 million. The Company also capitalized an additional $0.4 million of turnaround costs that were executed on operated and non-operated turnarounds. As of December 31, 2021, Razor has received $13.0 million in government grants since inception in to support its Geothermal Project.

SELECT HIGHLIGHTS
The following tables summarizes key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

($000's, except for per share amounts and production)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Production

Light Oil (bbl/d)

2,774

2,023

2,250

2,176

Gas (mcf/d) 1

5,023

5,165

4,209

4,695

NGL (boe/d)

747

701

572

824

Total (boe/d)

4,359

3,585

3,524

3,783

Sales volumes

Light Oil (bbl/d)

2,693

2,024

2,231

2,179

Gas (mcf/d)1

4,481

4,461

3,772

3,767

NGL (bbl/d)

747

701

572

824

Total (boe/d)

4,187

3,469

3,432

3,631

Oil inventory volumes (bbls)

15,200

8,203

15,200

8,203

Revenue

Oil and NGLs sales

25,157

11,011

72,265

42,728

Natural gas sales

2,052

1,048

5,231

3,126

Blending and processing income

623

1,456

3,222

5,416

Other revenue

95

761

895

1,677

Total revenue

27,927

14,276

81,613

52,947

Cash flows from operating activities

13,606

356

8,152

4,193

Funds flow 2

1,657

(126

)

902

3,798

Adjusted funds flow 2

2,557

(120

)

3,409

4,138

Net income (loss)

18,318

(6,048

)

16,808

(46,197

)

Per share - basic and diluted

0.80

(0.29

)

0.78

(2.19

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

22,757

21,064

21,491

21,064

Netback ($/boe)

Oil and gas sales 3

67.85

36.56

60.26

33.12

Royalties

(14.82

)

(4.44

)

(10.21

)

(3.19

)

Adjusted operating expenses 2 3

(36.90

)

(28.21

)

(38.08

)

(26.07

)

Production enhancement expenses 2

(5.78

)

(2.23

)

(5.57

)

(1.70

)

Transportation and treating

(1.57

)

(2.93

)

(2.11

)

(2.16

)

Operating netback 2

8.78

(1.25

)

4.29

-

1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation.
2) Refer to "Non-IFRS and other financial measures".
3) Excludes production enhancement expenses incurred in the period.

December 31,

December 31,

($000's, except for share amounts)

2021

2020

Total assets

237,855

163,709

Cash

2,841

1,098

Long-term debt (principal)

73,192

50,878

Minimum lease obligation

1,947

3,469

Net debt 1

99,020

72,789

Number of shares outstanding

23,314,466

21,064,466

1) Refer to "Non-IFRS and other financial measures.”

2021 YEAR-END RESERVES

For 2021, the net present value of before tax cash flows discounted at 10% ("NPV10") for each reserve category disclosed below includes all abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs, and inactive well costs totaling $63.3 million.

Summary of Gross Oil and Gas Reserves at December 311

Reserves Volumes
(Mboe)

NPV Before Income Tax
Discounted at 10% (M$)1,2

2021

2020

2021

2020

Proved

Developed Producing

9,768

7,416

89,144

26,553

Developed Non-Producing

4,704

4,468

67,995

49,199

Undeveloped

1,721

1,641

36,293

19,756

Total Proved

16,193

13,525

193,413

95,508

Total Probable

4,892

3,793

60,273

37,709

Total Proved plus Probable

21,085

17,319

253,686

133,216

1) The table summarizes the data contained in an independent report of Razor’s gross reserves, as evaluated by Sproule, qualified reserves evaluators, dated February 17, 2022. The figures have been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the COGEH and the reserve definitions contained in National Instrument 51-101-Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. Gross reserves means the total working interest (operating and non-operating) share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Razor before deductions of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests owned by Razor. Additional reserve information is included in the AIF.
2) NPV 10 is net present value of before tax cash flows discounted at 10%.


About Razor

Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, and producing oil and gas from properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE.V”.
www.razor-energy.com

About FutEra

FutEra leverages Alberta’s resource industry innovation and experience to create transitional power and sustainable infrastructure solutions to commercial markets and communities, both in Canada and globally. Currently, it is developing a 21 MW co-produced geothermal and natural gas hybrid power project in Swan Hills, Alberta.
www.futerapower.com

About Blade

Blade Energy Services is a subsidiary of Razor. Operating in west central Alberta, Blade’s primary services include fluid hauling, road maintenance, earth works including well site reclamation and other oilfield services.
www.blade-es.com

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Braun
Chief Financial Officer

Razor Energy Corp.
800, 500-5th Ave SW
Calgary Alberta T2P 3L5
Telephone: 403-262-0242

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to, the Company’s objectives, including the Company’s capital program and other activities, including the Geothermal Project and its construction and commissioning budget; opportunities such as power generation, oil blending and services integration; restarting wells; future rates of production, expectations regarding commodity prices, cash flow from operating activities, working capital and net debt; possible business combination transactions; and future projects including solar, wind and other low carbon technologies. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, "expect", “plan”, “estimate”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “may”, “objective” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the availability of capital, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the timely performance by third-parties of contractual obligation, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the Company’s growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry and geothermal electricity projects in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; variability in geothermal resources; as the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), electricity and commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas and geothermal industries and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. In addition, the Company cautions that COVID-19 may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity and worldwide demand for certain commodities, including crude oil, natural gas and NGL, and may continue to result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could continue to affect commodity prices, interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. The duration of the current commodity price volatility is uncertain. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the annual information form and management discussion and analysis of the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Razor's prospective results of operations, sales volumes, including sale of inventory volumes, production and production efficiency, balance sheet, capital spending, cost and net debt reductions, operating efficiencies, investment infrastructure and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as a set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Razor's future business operations. Razor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES:
This press release contains certain specified measure consisting of non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS financial ratios. Since these specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, they must be clearly defined and, where required, reconciled with their nearest IFRS measure. Accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies

Operating netback
Operating netback is a measure that represents sales net of royalties and operating expenses. Management believes that operating netback is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses.

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

($000’s)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Oil and gas sales1

27,209

12,059

77,496

45,854

Royalties

(5,942

)

(1,463

)

(13,134

)

(4,413

)

Operating expenses

(17,171

)

(10,040

)

(56,192

)

(38,452

)

Transportation and treating

(629

)

(967

)

(2,720

)

(2,990

)

Operating netback

3,467

(411

)

5,450

(1

)

Funds Flow
Management utilizes funds flow as a useful measure of Razor’s ability to generate cash not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. As shown below, funds flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities excluding change in non-cash working capital.

Adjusted funds flow
Management utilizes adjusted funds flow as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary for financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures. As shown below, adjusted funds flow is calculated as funds flow excluding purchasing of commodity contracts, and decommissioning expenditures since Razor believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and variability. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations vary from period to period depending on the maturity of the Company’s operating areas and availability of adjusted funds flow and are viewed as part of the Company’s capital budgeting process.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities, funds flow and adjusted funds flow:

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

($000's)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

13,604

356

8,150

4,193

Changes in non-cash working capital

11,949

482

7,250

395

Funds flow

1,655

(126

)

900

3,798

Decommissioning costs incurred

(694

)

(6

)

(1,734

)

(340

)

Purchasing of commodity contracts

(206

)

-

(773

)

-

Adjusted funds flow

2,555

(120

)

3,407

4,138

Adjusted operating expenses
Adjusted operating expenses are regular field or general operating costs that occur throughout the year and do not include production enhancement expenses. Management believes that removing the expenses related to production enhancements from total operating expenses is a useful supplemental measure to analyze regular operating expenses.

Production enhancement expenses
Production enhancement expenses are expenses made by the Company to increase production volumes which are not regular field or general operating costs that occur throughout a year. Management believes that separating the expenses related to production enhancements is a useful supplemental measure to analyze the cost of bringing wells back on production and the related increases in production volumes.

The following table reconciles operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses and production enhancement expenses:

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

($000's)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Operating Expenses

14,798

9,304

48,975

36,100

Production Enhancement Expenses

2,316

736

7,160

2,352

Operating Costs

17,114

10,040

56,135

38,452

Net debt
Net debt is calculated as the sum of the long-term debt (includes AIMCo Term Loan, Amended Arena Term Loan and Promissory Notes) and lease obligations, less working capital (or plus working capital deficiency), with working capital excluding mark-to-market risk management contracts. Razor believes that net debt is a useful supplemental measure of the total amount of current and long-term debt of the Company.

Reconciliation of net debt

December 31,

December 31,

($000's)

2021

2020

Long term debt

(64,047

)

(113

)

Long term lease obligation

(435

)

(389

)

(64,482

)

(502

)

Less: Working capital

Current assets

22,108

9,454

Exclude commodity contracts

573

-

Current liabilities

(57,219

)

(81,737

)

(34,538

)

(72,283

)

Net debt

99,020

72,785

)

NON-IFRS AND FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Operating expenses per BOE
Operating expenses per boe is consists of adjusted operating expenses per boe and production enhancement expenses per boe. Operating expense per boe is a useful supplemental measure to calculate the efficiency of its operating expenses on a per unit of production basis.

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Year Ended Dec 31,

($/boe)1

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Operating Expenses

(36.90

)

(28.21

)

(38.08

)

(26.07

)

Production Enhancement Expenses

(5.78

)

(2.23

)

(5.57

)

(1.70

)

Operating Expenses

(42.68

)

(30.44

)

(43.65

)

(27.77

)

1) $/boe amounts are calculated using production volumes.

Operating Netback per boe
Operating netback per boe is used to calculate the results of Razor’s operating efficiency of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Net operating expense per boe is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses.

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Year Ended Dec 31,

($/boe)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Oil and gas sales1

67.85

36.56

60.26

33.12

Royalties

(14.82

)

(4.44

)

(10.21

)

(3.19

)

Adjusted operating expenses

(36.90

)

(28.21

)

(38.08

)

(26.07

)

Production enhancement expenses

(5.78

)

(2.23

)

(5.57

)

(1.70

)

Transportation and treating

(1.57

)

(2.93

)

(2.11

)

(2.16

)

Operating netback per boe

8.78

(1.25

)

4.29

-

1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation.

ADVISORY PRODUCTION INFORMATION:
Unless otherwise indicated herein, all production information presented herein is presented on a gross basis, which is the Company's working interest prior to deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests.

BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT:
The term "boe" or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


