Razor Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operating results. Selected financial, operational and reserves information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor’s audited consolidated financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2020 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website www.razor-energy.com.

2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating

  • Production during the year averaged 3,783 boe/d, representing a decrease of 14% in comparison to 2019 when production averaged 4,387 boe/d. Decreased production volumes are largely due to reduced spending on well reactivations and repairs as well as natural base declines.

  • Razor focused on cost control on all expenditures within its operations and recognized a 7% decrease in total operating costs for 2020 when compared to 2019.

Capital

  • Progressed the South Swan Hills co-produced geothermal power generation project, which will be capable of generating 21 MW of grid connected power, of which up to 6MW will be sustainable clean power generation.

Innovation

  • Continued operation of six natural gas-powered generators which reduced the Company's reliance on grid electric power and resulted in savings of $2.3 million in electricity costs during 2020.

  • Razor implemented cost saving measures by internalization of certain oilfield services through its subsidiary, Blade Energy Services Corp. ("Blade"), which provides services such as crude oil hauling, earthworks and environmental services. Blade conducted $2.0 million of services on behalf of Razor during 2020 (2019 - $2.3 million).

  • The Company received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator to repurpose certain facilities in Virginia Hills to become a Waste Management Component employing bioremediation to treat hydrocarbon-impacted soils. This Soil Treatment Facility will use naturally occurring microbes to digest hydrocarbons in soils and will be integral to Razor’s Area Based Closure operations in the Virginia Hills area. The facility is anticipated to be operational in the second quarter of 2021.

2021 OUTLOOK
Razor continues to look forward and plan for the future despite 2020 proving to be one of the most challenging years for commodity prices and energy companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company remained focused on its long-term sustainability and, subsequent to year end, in February 2021 Razor secured an extension to its Term Loan with Alberta Investment Management Corporation, for an amended principal amount of $50.1 million. On February 16, 2021 a subsidiary of Razor entered into a Term Loan with Arena Investors, LP (the “Arena Term Loan”) for a principal amount of US$11.0 million (CAD$14.0 million).

The majority of the proceeds from the Arena Term Loan will be used to invest over $8 million in 2021 on well reactivations to provide over 1,000 boepd to the year’s production levels. The balance of work is related to repairs and will be accounted for as operating expenses. The well reactivation activity started in February 2021 and will continue into 2022. Razor has an extensive opportunity set of high-quality wells requiring reactivation. In aggregate, the annual base decline of these wells is anticipated to be consistent with the Company’s current corporate decline of approximately 12 percent. In its history the Company has reactivated over 60 wells adding approximately 2,000 boepd and it expects that this program will result in similar favorable outcomes.

The Company continues to focus on cost control on its operated properties and the stabilizing effect of reduced operating costs in each area. Outside of the well reactivation program, Razor will take a cautious and case-by-case approach to spending in 2021 and into 2022, focusing on low risk, low investment capital opportunities to increase field and corporate netbacks.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY, ENVIRONMENT & GOVERNANCE
Razor is committed to a strong corporate sustainability program.

ENVIRONMENT

GHG Emissions

  • Razor operates a natural gas-powered electricity generation program which allows the Company to reduce its reliance on coal-biased grid electricity and has reduced GHG emissions by 6,000 tCO2 annually.

  • Once constructed, Razor's co-produced geothermal power generation project will reduce GHG emissions by up to 31,000 tCO2 annually.

  • Razor has opted all assets/facilities into Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program and, as such, has catalogued all GHG sources and is committed to following or exceeding guidelines for GHG reductions in its oil and gas operations.

Abandonment, Reclamation, and Remediation

  • Starting in 2020, Razor has opted to participate in the Alberta Energy Regulators (“AER”) Area Based Closure (“ABC”) program, to further reduce our footprint on the environment. Planned work consists of well, facility and pipeline abandonment, site remediation and reclamation. Razor’s liability reduction target is $3.0 million in 2021.

  • The Company has been successful in obtaining approved applications under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”) to assist with its abandonment and reclamation activities. The total value of approved applications is $1.5 million. Funds will be used primarily in Razor’s Chin Coulee and Virginia Hills areas, progressing approximately 70 wells towards reclamation certificates.

  • In 2020, the Company settled $538 thousand of decommissioning obligations which included $198 thousand related to government grants earned for well site rehabilitation through the SRP.

  • Since inception, Razor has spent $7.3 million on end-of-life activities, including deconstruction of the Virginia Hills Production Complex, and received 18 reclamation certificates from the AER which confirm that the land has been reclaimed to its natural state in accordance with regulations.

  • In addition to Razor’s annual abandonment and reclamation program, Razor also paid $292 thousand in 2020 into the industry-wide Alberta Orphan Well Fund.

GOVERNANCE

  • Razor is committed to diversity and equality in the workplace.

  • Razor is committed to conducting our operations safely and with proper policies, procedures, standards, training, equipment and emergency response procedures in accordance with all government regulations and industry practices.

  • Razor maintains a complete series of documented Corporate policies and requires an annual review and sign off from all employees, consultants, management, executive and directors. Corporate policies include code of conduct, corporate disclosure and whistleblower guidance.

NEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

  • Reduce net debt through continued optimization of capital spending and increased efficiencies to reduce operating and general and administrative costs.

  • Actively identify and consider business combinations with other oil and gas producers as well as service companies.

  • Continued focus on implementing a technically viable and commercially sustainable solution to recover geothermal waste heat to power.

  • Further analyze ancillary opportunities including power generating projects, oil blending, and services integration.

SELECT QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS
The following tables summarizes key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

($000's, except for per share amounts and production)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Production

Crude oil (bbl/d)

2,023

2,839

2,176

2,712

Natural gas (mcf/d) 1

5,165

4,962

4,695

4,635

NGL (boe/d)

701

1,011

824

903

Total (boe/d)

3,585

4,677

3,783

4,387

Sales volumes

Crude oil (bbl/d)

2,024

2,862

2,179

2,783

Natural gas (mcf/d)

4,461

3,563

3,767

3,501

NGL (bbl/d)

701

1,011

824

903

Total (boe/d)

3,469

4,467

3,631

4,269

Oil inventory volumes (bbls)

8,203

9,251

8,203

9,251

Revenue

Oil and NGLs sales

11,011

20,013

42,728

78,365

Natural gas sales

1,048

774

3,126

2,438

Sale of commodities purchased from third parties 4

-

(25

)

-

8,551

Blending and processing income

1,456

1,874

5,416

8,842

Other revenue

761

119

1,677

1,976

Total revenue

14,276

22,755

52,947

100,172

Cash flows from operating activities

356

3,894

4,193

16,210

Per share -basic and diluted

0.02

0.19

0.20

0.96

Funds flow 2

(126

)

9

3,798

7,691

Per share -basic and diluted

(0.01

)

-

0.18

0.45

Adjusted funds flow 2

(120

)

277

4,138

7,931

Per share -basic and diluted

(0.01

)

0.01

0.20

0.47

Net (loss)

(6,048

)

(11,853

)

(46,197

)

(29,573

)

Per share - basic and diluted

(0.29

)

(0.56

)

(2.19

)

(1.75

)

Dividend paid

-

790

263

2,564

Dividends per share

-

0.04

0.01

0.15

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

21,064

21,057

21,064

16,926

Gross Capital expenditures

428

2,378

1,929

13,590

Government Grants

-

(1,669

)

(1,121

)

(6,105

Netback ($/boe)

Oil and gas sales 3

36.56

48.31

33.12

50.46

Royalties

(4.44

)

(10.85

)

(3.19

)

(8.86

)

Operating expenses

(30.44

)

(30.05

)

(27.77

)

(32.32

)

Transportation and treating

(2.93

)

(2.38

)

(2.16

)

(2.25

)

Operating netback 2

(1.25

)

5.03

0.00

7.03

Gain/ (Loss) on sale of commodities purchased from third parties4

-

(0.05

)

-

(0.01

)

Net blending and processing income 2

2.65

2.76

2.89

3.40

Realized loss on commodity contracts settlement 3

0.12

0.46

(1.04

)

(1.64

)

Other revenue and income

2.93

0.28

4.80

1.23

General and administrative

(3.14

)

(4.54

)

(3.26

)

(3.95

)

Other expenses

0.08

(3.14

)

0.02

(0.84

)

Impairment

0.10

(9.30

)

(17.87

)

(2.50

)

Acquisition and transaction costs

(1.02

)

-

(0.24

)

(0.13

)

Interest

(7.04

)

(2.89

)

(4.78

)

(3.06

)

Corporate netback 2

(6.57

)

(11.40

)

(19.48

)

(0.47

)

1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation.
2) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures".
3) Excludes the effects of financial risk management contracts but includes the effects of fixed price physical delivery contracts.
4) From time to time, Razor purchases commodity products from third parties to fulfill sales commitments, and subsequently sells these products to its customers.

SELECT QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS (continued)

December 31,

December 31,

($000's, except for share amounts)

2020

2019

Total assets

163,709

189,158

Cash

1,098

1,905

Long-term debt (principal)

50,145

45,874

Minimum lease obligation

3,469

5,329

Net debt 1

72,789

66,911

Number of shares outstanding

21,064,466

21,064,466

1) Refer to "Non-IFRS measures.”

2020 YEAR-END RESERVES

For 2020, the net present value of before tax cash flows discounted at 10% ("NPV10") for each reserve category disclosed below includes all abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs, and inactive well costs totaling $65.5 million.

Reserves Summary1

December 31,

($000's unless otherwise stated)

2020

2019

Proved developed producing (Mboe)

7,416

11,144

Total Proved (Mboe)

13,525

16,258

Total Proved plus probable (Mboe)

17,319

20,750

Proved developed producing - NPV101

26,553

116,832

Proved developed non-producing - NPV101

49,199

39,409

Total Proved - NPV101

95,508

189,257

Total Proved plus probable - NPV101

133,216

242,719

1) The table summarizes the data contained in an independent report of Razor’s gross reserves, as evaluated by Sproule, qualified reserves evaluators, dated February 19, 2021. The figures have been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the COGEH and the reserve definitions contained in National Instrument 51-101-Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. Gross reserves means the total working interest (operating and non-operating) share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Razor before deductions of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests owned by Razor. Additional reserve information is included in the AIF.
2) NPV 10 is net present value of before tax cash flows discounted at 10%.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company realized an operating loss of ($1.25)/boe, down from an operating netback of $5.03/boe in the fourth quarter of 2019. Realized prices decreased by $11.75/boe, however, the impact of decreased prices was offset by royalty decreases of $6.41/boe due to significantly lower oil prices and a slight increase in operating expenses of $0.39/boe in comparison to the same period as in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the operating netback was $0/boe compared to $7.03/boe for the same period in 2019 mainly as a result of lower realized prices which were down 34%, partially offset by 64% lower royalty and 14% lower operating expenses.

Royalty rates averaged 12% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 22% for the same period in 2019. This decrease in royalties is mostly due to the decrease in commodity prices and production volumes. For the year ended December 31, 2020, royalties averaged 10%, down 18% from the same period last year, mostly due to lower commodity prices and production volumes.

Operating expenses increased 1%, on a per boe basis, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 and were down $2.9 million on a total dollar basis. The Company had limited its well intervention activity in response to the weak commodity price environment. Workovers and facility expenses averaged $2.73/boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $2.76/boe in the fourth quarter of 2019, while fuel and electricity costs averaged $9.11/boe in the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to $9.45/boe in 2019.

Other revenue and income received during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $6.6 million which primarily consisted of $0.8 million of road use, $0.2 million of disposal revenue, $0.2 SRP grant income and $4.7 million of non-recurring insurance proceeds related to environmental clean-up costs as a result of an injection line failure in 2019 as well as proceeds from business interruption insurance related to a non-operated pipeline being offline for repairs in 2019.
During 2020, the Company received funds from Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy of $1.5 million. These grants were recognized as a reduction to general and administrative expense of $0.9 million and a reduction of operating expenses of $0.6 million.

Razor has focused on cost control on all expenditures within its operations by implementing a procurement system, internalizing field services and producing its own electricity.

The top cost drivers consisting of fuel and electricity, labour, property taxes, facility repairs, chemicals and accounted for 67% of total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019 – 69%). For the year ended 2020 these same top cost drivers accounted for 70% of total operating expenses (2019 – 68%).

The cost of electricity and fuel decreased 25% in Q4 2020 as compared to the same quarter of last year mostly due a 41% decrease in consumption, 3% decrease in average electricity pool prices and a decreased reliance on non-operated fuel gas and lower production levels.

For the year ended 2020, the cost of electricity and fuel decreased 14% as compared to the same period of last year, with average electricity pool prices decreasing by 19% and with usage decreasing by 11%. The Company continues to operate its natural gas-powered generation 9 MW facility which reduced its reliance on grid electric power and resulted in savings of $0.5 million in Q4 2020 (Q3 2019 - $0.7 million). For the year ended 2020, the Company achieved electricity savings of $2.3 million (2019 - $2.2 million).

CAPITAL PROGRAM

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Razor invested $0.2 million on its South Swan Hills Co-Produced Geothermal Natural Gas power project. Since inception, Razor has received $5.9 million in government grants to support this power generation project. The Company projects the capital cost of the project to be $37 million, which will generate 21 MW of grid connected power, of which up to 6MW will emerge from sustainable clean power generation.

During 2020, due to the volatile commodity price environment, the Company did not initiate any projects related to finding and development capital and minimal capital reactivations were conducted during this period.

Operated capital investment for the year ended 2020 consisted primarily of $1.1 million on the Razor’s Co-Produced Geothermal Natural Gas power project, $0.5 million on field equipment and a variety of project cost adjustments from prior periods, offset by government grants of $1.1 million.

RAZOR'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Razor is dedicated to ensuring the health, safety and security of its employees, contractors, partners and residents within all of its operating areas and communities. The Company has implemented business procedures that comply with Alberta Health Guidelines to protect the well-being of all stakeholders. Razor has successfully transitioned the majority of its corporate staff required for operational effectiveness back to its head office and the field sites continue to take site specific precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

ABOUT RAZOR

Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, and producing oil and gas from properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE.V”.

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Braun
Chief Financial Officer

Razor Energy Corp.
800, 500-5th Ave SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5
Telephone: (403) 262-0242
www.razor-energy.com

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to operate in accordance with developing public health efforts to contain COVID-19, the Company’s objectives, including the Company’s capital program and other activities, including ancillary opportunities such as power generation, oil blending and services integration, restarting wells, future rates of production, anticipated abandonment, reclamation and remediation costs for 2021, possible business combination transactions, assistance from government programs including under the SRP and Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy, commitments under the ABC program and energy management program and other environmental, social and governance initiatives. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, "expect", “plan”, “estimate”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “may”, “objective” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the availability of capital, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the timely performance by third-parties of contractual obligation, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the Company’s growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry and geothermal electricity projects in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; variability in geothermal resources; as the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), electricity and commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas and geothermal industries and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. In addition, the Company cautions that COVID-19 may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity and worldwide demand for certain commodities, including crude oil, natural gas and NGL, and may continue to result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could continue to affect commodity prices, interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. The duration of the current commodity price volatility is uncertain. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the annual information form and management discussion and analysis of the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Razor's prospective results of operations, sales volumes, including sale of inventory volumes, production and production efficiency, balance sheet, capital spending, cost and net debt reductions, operating efficiencies, investment infrastructure and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as a set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Razor's future business operations. Razor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-IFRS MEASURES: This press release contains the terms "funds flow", "adjusted funds flow", "net blending and processing income", "net debt", "income (loss) on sale of commodities purchased from third parties", "operating netback" and "corporate netback", which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Funds flow represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital. Adjusted funds flow represents cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and decommissioning obligation expenditures incurred. Management uses funds flow and adjusted funds flow to analyze operating performance and leverage, and considers funds flow and adjusted funds flow from operating activities to be key measures as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash necessary to fund future capital investments and repay debt. Net blending and processing income is calculated by adding blending and processing income and deducting blending and processing expense. Net debt is calculated as the sum of the long-term debt and lease obligations, less working capital (or plus working capital deficiency), with working capital excluding mark-to-market risk management contracts. Razor believes that net debt is a useful supplemental measure of the total amount of current and long-term debt of the Company. Income (loss) on sale of commodities purchased from third parties is calculated by adding sales of commodities purchased from third parties and deducting commodities purchased from third parties. Income (loss) on sale of commodities purchased from third parties may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Operating netback equals total petroleum and natural gas sales less royalties and operating costs calculated on a boe basis. Razor considers operating netback as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. Corporate netback is calculated by deducting general & administration, acquisition and transaction costs, and interest from operating netback. Razor considers corporate netback as an important measure to evaluate its overall corporate performance.

ADVISORY PRODUCTION INFORMATION: Unless otherwise indicated herein, all production information presented herein is presented on a gross basis, which is the Company's working interest prior to deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests.

BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT: The term "boe" or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


