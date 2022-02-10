U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,625.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,987.50
    -50.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.80
    -7.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.59
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,820.16
    +438.89 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.43
    +19.72 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,651.49
    +71.62 (+0.26%)
     

Razor Energy Corp. Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Razor Energy Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RZREF

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the granting of 816,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company under its stock option plan. An aggregate of 631,000 Options were granted to certain of its directors and officers and 185,000 Options were granted to certain of its employees (collectively, the "Option Grant").

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share, which is a premium to the last closing price of $0.95 of the Common Shares on the TSXV. One-third of the Options will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such Options and the remainder will vest one-third per year thereafter.

About Razor
Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, and producing oil and gas from properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE.V”.
www.razor-energy.com

About FutEra
FutEra leverages Alberta’s resource industry innovation and experience to create transitional power and sustainable infrastructure solutions to commercial markets and communities, both in Canada and globally. Currently, it is developing a 21 MW co-produced geothermal and natural gas hybrid power project in Swan Hills, Alberta.
www.futerapower.com

About Blade
Blade Energy Services is a subsidiary of Razor. Operating in west central Alberta, Blade’s primary services include fluid hauling, road maintenance, earth works including well site reclamation and other oilfield services.
www.blade-es.com

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey

Kevin Braun

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer


Razor Energy Corp.
800, 500-5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5
Telephone: (403) 262-0242

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to the granting of Options under the Company’s stock option plan. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, "expect", “plan”, “estimate”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “may”, “objective” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the availability of capital, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the timely performance by third-parties of contractual obligation, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the Company’s growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry and geothermal electricity projects in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; variability in geothermal resources; as the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), electricity and commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas and geothermal industries and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. In addition, the Company cautions that COVID-19 may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity and worldwide demand for certain commodities, including crude oil, natural gas and NGL, and may continue to result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could continue to affect commodity prices, interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. The duration of the current commodity price volatility is uncertain. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the annual information form and management discussion and analysis of the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Stocks: CVS slips after earnings beat, Canopy Growth rallies, Rivian rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stocks: CVS, Canopy Growth, and Rivian.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?