RazorMetrics Expands Executive Team

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a rapidly growing healthcare technology company focused on lowering drug spend for self-insured employers and health plans is expanding its executive team to meet the demand of organizational growth and new, large clients. As budgets tighten around the country, RazorMetrics' platform helps companies cut drug spend instead of headcount.

"It's great to be expanding at a time when many tech companies are contracting," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and Founder of RazorMetrics. "We've added these very talented individuals to our executive team in order to meet the needs of our rapidly growing client base comprised of millions of employees."

Gary Epple, the person behind RazorMetrics' product development strategy and implementation will be taking on a new role, as Chief Operating Officer of RazorMetrics. Mr. Epple's 30+ years of experience in technology development will be instrumental in launching and maintaining engagements with numerous Fortune 100 companies. "RazorMetrics created a measurable and effective technology solution to explore prescription alternatives and I'm excited to see how far we can take this cutting-edge platform."

Kashif Dastgir was brought on as the new Vice President of Development based on his experience as a seasoned engineering leader with 25+ years of experience working with major technology companies, including Microsoft and Oracle, in the USA, Pakistan, Netherlands, Ireland, and UAE. His hands-on experience with design and architecture of applications and micro services related to cloud infrastructure and machine learning will be a significant asset to RazorMetrics' team.

Peter Kruger has joined the company as the new Vice President of Client Operations. He has 15 years of experience in healthcare technology and operations management and has held a variety of leadership roles in healthcare technology companies, including Optum and Vivify Health. In these roles, he oversaw large-scale projects, developing and implementing operational strategies, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics is a healthcare technology company whose SaaS-based platform uses AI to lower drug spend for health plans, self-insured employers, and organizations. RazorMetrics' unique, physician-driven approach process that is simple, requires no extra clicks in the EHR and no external programs or apps to access. Switches are straightforward, easy to make, and the entire process stays within the normal clinical workflow. The platform is complementary to existing pharmacy initiatives and works with PBMs and other drug cost savings solutions to optimize results. RazorMetrics is fully scalable and customizable to each client's unique variables and formularies. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

