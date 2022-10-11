U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® LAUNCHES ALL DAY EVERYDAY SIPS

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans is turning up les bon temps as they introduce All Day Everyday Sips. The in-store only promotion will help shake up your week any day, at a price that doesn't leave you with the morning after remorse. The All Day Everyday Sips are available at all participating Razzoo's. While prices continue to rise, Razzoo's gives their guests the opportunity to stretch their dollar daily.

"We are excited to share our All Day Everyday Sips with our fans and provide them their favorite drinks at a great value," said Jeff PowellRazzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our specialty bar drinks are a favorite among guests, and we are proud to continue to provide our guests the experience they have come to know and love."

These deals are only around for a limited time, so enjoy them while you can. Grab some friends and head to your local Razzoo's to enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Bud Light pints, $4 Modelo pints, $5 wine, and $5 Frozen Mardi RitasTM and Frozen Hurrycane HellsTM. Good for dine-in only. The All Day Everyday Sips make the perfect pairing to some tasty Chomps, whether you're in the mood for some appetizers or a full meal.

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or keep up with all of the news on Facebook and Instagram.

The Razzoo's All Day Everyday Sips and other alcoholic bar menu items are available for guests who are 21 years and older to enjoy. Razzoo's always encourages a good time, but one that is also indulged in responsibly.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

Media Contact:
Brianne Barbakoff
305.631.2283
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/razzoos-cajun-cafe-launches-all-day-everyday-sips-301646317.html

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

