RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.27

RB Global, Inc.'s (NYSE:RBA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.27 per share on 1st of March. The dividend yield will be 1.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

RB Global's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 111% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next 12 months could see EPS growing very rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 75%, which is on the higher side, but certainly feasible.

RB Global Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.49 total annually to $1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. It's not great to see that RB Global's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.1% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 65% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

RB Global's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for RB Global (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

