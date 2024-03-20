RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at RB Global (NYSE:RBA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RB Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$683m ÷ (US$12b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, RB Global has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured RB Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for RB Global .

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at RB Global, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 6.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, RB Global has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On RB Global's ROCE

While returns have fallen for RB Global in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 153% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with RB Global (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

