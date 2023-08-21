RB Global's (NYSE:RBA) Dividend Will Be $0.27

The board of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of September, with investors receiving $0.27 per share. This means the annual payment is 1.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

RB Global's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 84%, which is on the higher side, but certainly feasible.

RB Global Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.49, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. RB Global has seen earnings per share falling at 6.6% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 64% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, RB Global has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about.

