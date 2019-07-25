RBA Chief Says He's Ready to Ease Again, Sending Aussie Lower

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe said he’s ready to ease policy further if his recent back-to-back cuts fail to revive economic growth and flagged “an extended period” of low interest rates. The local currency declined and traders added to rate-cut bets. Lowe said in the text of a speech in Sydney Thursday that it could turn out that a combination of the consecutive rate reductions, tax cuts, higher commodity prices, a stabilizing housing market and infrastructure investment spur the economy and lift inflation.“But if demand growth is not sufficient, the board is prepared to provide additional support by easing monetary policy further,” he said. “Whether or not further monetary easing is needed, it is reasonable to expect an extended period of low interest rates. On current projections, it will be some time before inflation is comfortably back within the target range.”Lowe’s speech, which made the case for maintaining the RBA’s current policy framework despite prolonged low inflation, was his most explicit that further easing remains on the table. The Reserve Bank cut rates in June and July to a record low of 1% and signaled at the time that it would wait to see how the easing filtered through the economy.Since then, consumer confidence has actually fallen and the currency has risen -- the latter due to an easing bias among major central banks -- in contrast to the RBA’s hopes. Indeed the Federal Reserve is expected to cut as soon as next week.Westpac Banking Corp. Chief Economist Bill Evans on Wednesday predicted Lowe and co. would cut in October and February to push the cash rate to 0.5%.The Aussie dollar dropped to a two-week low after the speech, down as much as 0.2% to 69.66 U.S. cents as traders boosted rate-cut bets. The yield on the October interbank cash-rate futures fell 2 basis points, increasing the odds for a reduction that month to 86%. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes declined to a record low 1.245%Inflation Commitment The governor made clear in his address that policy makers are determined to revitalize price growth. He again signaled that the government could do more to support the slowing economy and spur the hiring needed to drive down unemployment and rekindle inflation pressures.“The board is strongly committed to making sure we get there and continuing to deliver an average rate of inflation of between 2 and 3 percent,” he said. “It is highly unlikely that we will be contemplating higher interest rates until we are confident that inflation will return to around the midpoint of the target range.”(Updates with market moves in first and seventh paragraphs.)\--With assistance from Garfield Reynolds.To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, ;Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Peter VercoeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

