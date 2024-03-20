RBA Overhaul Hits Snag as Opposition Plans to Move Amendment

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government and the opposition are at loggerheads over the makeup of the Reserve Bank’s new monetary policy committee, a showdown that threatens to derail legislation needed to overhaul the institution.

The Liberal-National coalition wrote to Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday saying it intends to move an amendment to the RBA reform bill that will require all current board members to transition to a new monetary policy committee. The current version would allow the treasurer to give them the option of joining the committee or a new governance board that will oversee the central bank.

The key divide between the two sides is the definition of continuity.

The Labor government says it means giving the RBA’s current six independent directors a choice between the two new boards. The opposition interprets it as a straight handover to the monetary policy committee. Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor said Wednesday that Chalmers currently has “the option of stacking the board with his mates,” referring to the rate-setting committee.

The deadlock comes as the RBA is at a crucial point in setting policy as it tries to decide when to pivot to cutting interest rates. Governor Michele Bullock says she wants some continuity among board members, highlighting the benefits of having a background in past discussions when judging the next moves.

Bullock was asked about the boards at her press conference on Tuesday after leaving the cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% for a third straight meeting.

“The only point I would make, very briefly, is that continuity for me means some continuity with respect to both boards,” she said. “I have no particular firm views on numbers, but that’s what it means to me.”

Taylor also complained on Wednesday that the Treasury earlier this month advertised positions for both the monetary policy committee and the governance board before the legislation had even been debated in Parliament.

Still, both sides insist they are ready to work in a bipartisan manner.

The proposed changes to the RBA follow a wide-ranging review that has already been partially implemented, including a reduction in the number of board meetings, post-meeting press conferences and hiring a chief operating officer. However, a second part — establishing the governance board and rate-setting committee and other changes — needs to be underpinned by legislation.

Chalmers wants an agreement with the Liberal-National opposition to make the necessary amendments to the Reserve Bank Act 1959 without needing to bring in smaller parties like the Greens that may demand more radical changes.

The deadlock comes as a senate committee reviewing the legislation is due to report on Thursday.

--With assistance from Swati Pandey.

