RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of August to $0.16. This will take the annual payment to 4.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

RBB Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for 6 years, RBB Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 21% also shows that RBB Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 27.7%. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 32%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

RBB Bancorp's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, RBB Bancorp's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

We Could See RBB Bancorp's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that RBB Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 9.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for RBB Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like RBB Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for RBB Bancorp (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

