RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 25, 2023

RBB Bancorp misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.58 EPS, expectations were $0.72.

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the RBB Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Catherine Wei, Investor Relations Officer at RBB Bancorp. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Catherine Wei: Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss RBB Bancorp's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. With me today are President and Chief Executive Officer David Morris; Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko; Chief Credit Officer, Jeffrey Yeh; Chief Administrative Officer, Gary Fran; and Chief Risk Officer, Vincent Liu. David and Alex will briefly summarize the results, which can be found in the earnings press release that is available on our Investor Relations website. And then, we'll open up the call to your questions. During this conference call, statements made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward-looking statements are based upon specific assumptions that may or may not prove correct. Forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors relating to RBB Bancorp's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the company. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the company has filed with the SEC. If any of these uncertainties materialize or any of these assumptions prove incorrect, RBB Bancorp's results could differ materially from its expectations as set forth in these statements. The company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to David Morris. David?

David Morris: Thank you, Catherine. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Despite the industry challenges of the first quarter, Royal Business Bank continued to make progress on the organizational realignment we began a year ago. Since the start of the year, we brought on Alex Ko as our new Chief Financial Officer. And we recently added Bob Franko and Scott Polakoff to the Board of Directors. We believe these actions taken after many productive discussions with our shareholders will allow us to turn the page on the events of last year and build shareholder value. In the quarter, which saw multiple bank failures we also increased our deposits. And for that, we have our loyal customers to thank. We work every day to serve this country's vibrant Chinese-American community and it is gratifying to see the strength of those relationships in a time of stress.

I'd like to take a moment to discuss our strategic priorities for 2023 before handing it over to Alex. First, we are focused on resolving all outstanding matters related to the events of last year. I can assure you that management and the Board are focused on putting these events and the related expenses behind us. Second, we are focused on liquidity and intend to reduce our leverage this year. As a precaution following the bank failures in March, we increased our time deposit financing to ensure we had efficient liquidity on hand. We expect we will maintain a higher level liquidity and plan to reduce the loan to deposit ratio to 95% by the end of the year. Given the volatility in the market and the economic uncertainty, we believe this is the best strategy to protect long term shareholder value.

Third, we intend to focus on supporting core existing customer relationships. Prioritizing these relationships will allow us to reduce our leverage, while enhancing our deposit franchise. With that, I am pleased to hand it over to Alex, who will discuss the financial results before we open the call up to questions. Alex?

Alex Ko: Thank you, David. Increasing loan yields and a stable loan portfolio balance drove record revenues in the first quarter, but were offset by increasing interest expense, legal expenses and other professional fees, mainly relate to our transition to new external auditor. Due to these expenses, net income for the quarter declined to $11.1 million or $0.58 per share. Net interest income for the quarter also declined to $34.1 million, mainly due to increased deposit cost. First quarter non-interest income of $2.5 million was stable from the fourth quarter. The increase in loan servicing fee income was partially offset by the decrease in gain on sale of loans. Core non-interest expenses returned to the normalized run rate.

However, were impacted by the legal and other professional expenses, which increased by approximately $2 million compared to the prior quarter. We expect the legal and other professional expenses to decrease going forward. First quarter net interest margin of 3.7% was down 56 basis points from the last quarter, but up from 3.5% a year ago. The decrease from the last quarter was mainly due to deposit cost increase, which outpaced loan yield increase. Net loans held for investment increased by $4 million from the last quarter, the small increase is mainly due to the increase in single family residential mortgage loans, offset by the decreases in other loans. Our yield on average earning assets increased to 5.84% in the first quarter, which was a 9 basis point increase from the last quarter and 184 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022.

Continued commercial customer activity and rising interest rates drove $159 million decrease in average noninterest bearing deposits and a $327 million increase in time deposits over the quarter. Our average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter was 2.75%, which was up 82 basis points from the prior quarter. In addition to the impact of increasing interest rates, part of this increase in deposit cost was driven by a fourth quarter decision to begin reducing deposit concentrations. We are cautiously optimistic that the pace of increases in deposit costs should slow in future quarters. Moving on to the credit quality. Nonperforming loans increased to $26.4 million from $23.5 million from the last quarter, due to an increase in single family residential loans of $4.7 million.

Delinquent loans decreased by $961,000 compared to the prior quarter. The company recorded $2 million of provision for credit losses related primarily to qualitative factors in light of anticipated increase in classified loans as the company finalized its loan risk ratings for the quarter. With $2 million of provision for credit losses and minimum net charge offs allows for credit losses coverage ratio increased to 1.29% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 1.23% in the prior quarter. Our capital levels remained strong with all capital ratios well above regulatory well capitalized ratios, which we believe as prudent given the market risks. With that, we are happy to take your questions. Operator, please open up the call.

