RBB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:RBB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of May to $0.16. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. RBB Bancorp's stock price has reduced by 33% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

RBB Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

RBB Bancorp has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 5 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, RBB Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 39.0%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 23% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

RBB Bancorp's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, RBB Bancorp's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. RBB Bancorp has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that RBB Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

RBB Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that RBB Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, RBB Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is RBB Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

