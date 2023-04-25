RBC to announce second quarter results on May 25, 2023

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) will release its second quarter results for 2023 on May 25, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations.

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (EDT) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910, passcode 6820081#). Please call between 8:20 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. (EDT).

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) from May 25, 2023 until August 23, 2023 at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 passcode: 1977175#).

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

