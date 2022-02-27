U.S. markets closed

RBC announces $250,000 donation to support immediate humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada

·1 min read
  RY

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC today announced a donation of $250,000 to support immediate humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada. RBC's support includes $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and an additional $50,000 to assist in providing mental health related supports to the Ukrainian community in Canada.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or donating at a RBC branch in Canada. The Government of Canada will match 100 per cent of donations made by individual Canadians for the Appeal up to a maximum of $10 million.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

