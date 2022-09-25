RBC announces $250,000 donation to support immediate Hurricane Fiona relief efforts

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced a donation of $250,000 to the Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal to support people across eastern Canada who have been impacted by this devastating hurricane.

In addition, the bank has launched a financial relief program to assist impacted RBC clients in the region, and has initiated an internal donation campaign enabling our employees' ability to support the relief efforts.

Clients who have been directly impacted by the hurricane and need assistance are encouraged to call us at 1-800-769-2511.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by donating at any RBC branch in Canada starting September 27, 2022. The Government of Canada is matching any donations Canadians and corporations make to the Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal over the next 29 days.

RBC has deep roots across Eastern Canada. Founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia as Merchants' Bank in 1864, RBC has 110 branches and approximately 3,500 employees proudly serving our clients and communities throughout the region.

