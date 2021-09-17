U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.75
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,674.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.10
    -8.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    -0.47 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.20
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.24 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    +1.25 (+6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9870
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,425.21
    -475.98 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.68
    -28.61 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.75
    -15.73 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

RBC announces changes to Group Executive Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Nadine Ahn to become Chief Financial Officer

  • Maria Douvas appointed Chief Legal Officer and will join Group Executive Committee

  • Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, to expand mandate to include RBC Ventures

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) and (NYSE: RY) today announced a number of key executive appointments that support the bank's focus on accelerating its Purpose-led vision to be among the world's most trusted and successful financial institutions.

RBC (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)
RBC (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)

Nadine Ahn, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and RBC Capital Markets Finance, will become Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2021, taking over from Rod Bolger who will be leaving RBC after 10 years with the Bank. Mr. Bolger will work alongside Ms. Ahn as she transitions to CFO. Ms. Ahn will report to Mr. McKay and will join the Group Executive Committee.

"On behalf of RBC, I would like to recognize Rod for his many contributions as our CFO in further strengthening RBC's financial foundation to support future growth, including helping to steer the bank through the COVID-19 crisis and advancing our Finance function in an evolving regulatory environment," said Dave McKay, RBC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Rod has been a trusted advisor and valued partner to our Group Executive and across the bank over the past decade, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavours," added Mr. McKay.

Ms. Ahn joined RBC in 1999 and has held progressively senior Finance roles, including in Corporate Treasury and in RBC Capital Markets Finance. In her current role, Ms. Ahn is Head of Investor Relations and also has global accountability for financial governance, control, valuations, and performance management for RBC Capital Markets. Ms. Ahn is a licensed Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

"Nadine is a talented executive and strategic leader with deep finance and accounting expertise who will help us build on our strong momentum and continue to make important contributions to the success of our company" said Mr. McKay. "As Head of Investor Relations, she also brings a deep understanding of RBC's global business strategies that position her well for the CFO role and will make her an outstanding addition to our Group Executive Committee," said Mr. McKay.

Maria Douvas, Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. Maria will report to Mr. McKay and will join the Group Executive Committee.

Ms. Douvas joined RBC in 2016 and has taken on increasingly senior roles, including as Global Head of Litigation and Employment Law and as U.S. General Counsel. Prior to joining RBC, Maria was a partner at a leading international law firm, and a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"I'm pleased to welcome Maria to RBC's Group Executive Committee. Maria is a proven leader and trusted advisor who brings global perspective and deep legal and regulatory expertise across our core markets. Her insights will continue to contribute meaningfully to our future as we navigate an increasingly complex operating environment," said Mr. McKay.

Mike Dobbins, Group Head, RBC Ventures and Corporate Development, has decided to leave the Bank on November 1, 2021 after more than a decade at RBC.

"Over the years, Mike has had significant impact at RBC, including supporting the acquisition of City National Bank, driving the launch of RBC Ventures, and expanding RBC's partnership strategy with many of Canada's leading brands," said Mr. McKay. "On behalf of RBC, I want to wish Mike all the best and thank him for his strategic counsel over the years and his many contributions that have positioned RBC for future success."

Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, will assume responsibility for RBC Ventures, RBC's differentiated strategy that goes beyond banking to create move value for clients. This change will enable RBC to further accelerate and scale RBC's partnership strategy to reimagine the role the bank plays in our clients' lives and to build on the current momentum of Ventures' acquisition strategies for both consumers and small businesses, including creating new services for future growth.

Mr. McLaughlin will also assume responsibility for RBC Bank and Ms. Ahn will assume responsibility for Corporate Development as part of her mandate.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c0728.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Ballard Announces Launch of FCmove™-HD+

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP0) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the launch of the FCmove™-HD+, designed for buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks, and is the latest product in Ballard's 8th generation heavy duty power module portfolio.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Evergrande's staunchest allies drop out as Chinese property developer's creditworthiness deteriorates amid debt woes

    Two of the property magnate Hui Ka-yan's staunchest allies appear to be bailing out of China Evergrande Group, selling a large chunk of the developer's stock ahead of a gathering storm and deteriorating credit ratings over US$300 billion in liabilities. Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the founder of Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and his wife Chan Hoi-wan, sold 138 million Evergrande shares several times in the past month for about HK$500 million (US$64 million) in total, according

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • What Percentage Of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    If you want to know who really controls XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • Triple Witching to Hit Market Where Traders Pay Up for Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- Like clockwork, the S&P 500 just endured another mid-month swoon before Friday’s options expiration. What’s less certain is whether the market can resume its record-setting rally at a time when traders are busy loading up on hedges. The expiry of stock and index options this time is part of a quarterly event known as “triple witching,” where futures on indexes also expire. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that roughly $3.4 trillion of equity options are set to mat