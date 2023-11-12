RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the RBC Bearings Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Josh Carroll with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Josh Carroll: Good morning, and thank you for joining us for RBC Bearings fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Dr. Michael Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Bergeron, Director, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before beginning today's call, let me remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to RBC Bearings recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition.

These factors are also described in greater detail in the press release and on the company's website. In addition, reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is included as part of the release and is available on the company's website. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Hartnett.

Michael Hartnett: Thank you, Josh, and good morning, and welcome to everyone. I'm pleased to report that our net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $385.6 million and this represents a 4.4% increase from last year. For the second quarter of 2024, our industrial products represented 67% of our sales and aerospace products 33%. As a footnote, over the past five years, revenue growth at RBC has been compounded at a rate of 16.8%. Gross margin for the quarter was $166.3 million or 43.1% of net sales. This compares to $151.1 million or 40.9% for the same period last year, a 220 basis point improvement from last year. Clearly, we are tremendously pleased with this performance. The gross margin expansion is derived from increased volumes in our aerospace products plants, thereby improving our absorption rates, coupled with synergy achievements from the Dodge acquisition and price improvement overall on most lines.

Our profitability, we are ahead of plan and making good progress and expect to finish the year with gross margins in the low to mid 40% range. Again, many thanks to the RBC teams for this performance. We all understand well that excellence in customer care is the cornerstone of our success. Adjusted operating income for the period was $88.4 million, 22.9% of net sales compared to last year's $76 million and 20.6%, respectively, a 16.3% improvement. Free cash flow was $45.6 million, debt reduction continues to be a priority. We have achieved a $490 million decrease in debt since the acquisition of Dodge in November of 2021, 24 months ago. We've now have achieved a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.71 over the trailing 12 months, down from 5.65 from fiscal 2022.

RBC's record of EBITDA growth over the last five years now stands at 19.9%. Adjusted EPS was $2.17 a share, adjusted EBITDA was $122.1 million, 31.7% of net sales compared to $108.8 million, 29.5% of net sales last year, a 12.2% increase. Overall, we are proud of the continual improvements made in the execution of our business and are excited to see the robust acceleration in demand for our products from industry leaders in the aircraft, marine and space industries. We look forward to a March year-end with revenues finishing between $1.55 billion and $1.6 billion range. On the industrial businesses, during the quarter the industrial growth was a negative 2.8% overall against some pretty strong comps last year. At that time, improved supply chain performance allowed us to ship orders, which were late to customers, creating a bulge in revenues.

Dodge revenues were down 4.4% year-to-date, and we expect to be up in Q3 a few percentage points in this -- on this measure. RBC classic industrial sales were up 1.7% during the same period. We had very little supply chain impact in the -- on the classic side of our industrial business. On aerospace and defense, commercial aerospace was up 24.9%. The aerospace and defense sector was up 22.9% overall. OEM defense includes components and assemblies for jets, missiles, helicopters, marine valves, satellites and rockets. Aftermarket was up 26.1%. The main drivers here, jets, helicopters and jet engines. The aerospace market is now strongly accelerating with volumes increasing quarterly. The demand drivers here are, of course, the large plane builders and their supply chain, all in support of production for Boeing and Airbus ships.

Also the private aircraft builders and, of course, the many subcontractors who support the industry. Currently, the OEM is building 737 ships at a 38 per month rate. New orders to RBC are inbound at about a 42 ship per month rate and moving to a $47 per month rate soon. On the 787, our current build rate numbers are approximately four per month and moving to seven per month order rate by April. This has a substantial impact to us. Airbus is pursuing the build rate of -- on the 320 ships at about 70 ships per month as they exit 2024. As is typical of these products today, RBC generates approximately 70% of its sales from sole sourced or primary sourced positions. Our customers trust us. In summary, let's go over the highlight reel. For Q2, sales were up 4.4% for the period.

EBITDA $122.1 million, up 12.2%, adjusted net income, $68.9 million, up 11.3%. Full year guidance, revenue is $1.55 billion to $1.6 billion. Gross margin is expected to be in the low to mid-40s. Debt paydown since November 2021 is $490 million, trailing EBITDA to net debt today is 2.71, and over half of our revenues are to replace products that are consumed in use. Regarding our third quarter for 2024, we are expecting sales to be somewhere between $370 million and $380 million range. I'll now turn the meeting over to Rob Sullivan, our CFO, for some details on the financials.

Robert Sullivan: Thank you, Mike. SG&A for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $60.5 million compared to $57.5 million for the same period last year. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 15.7% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 15.6% for the same period last year. Other operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18 million compared to $21.6 million for the same period last year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, other operating expenses included $17.6 million of amortization of intangible assets, $0.3 million of restructuring costs, and $0.1 million of other items. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, other operating expenses consisted primarily of $16.8 million of amortization of intangible assets, $4.0 million of costs associated with the Dodge acquisition, and $0.8 million of other items.

Operating income was $87.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $72 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Excluding approximately $0.6 million of restructuring costs, adjusted operating income was $88.4 million or 22.9% of sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding approximately $4 million of acquisition costs, adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $76 million or 20.6% of sales. Interest expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $20.1 million compared to $18.3 million for the same period last year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company reported net income of $51.7 million compared to $43.8 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $68.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $61.9 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $45.9 million compared to $38.1 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $63.2 million compared to $56.2 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was $1.58 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.31 per share for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.17 per share compared to $1.93 for the same period last year. Turning to cash flow. The company generated $53.1 million in cash from operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $29.4 million for the same period last year.

Capital expenditures were $7.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $15.2 million for the same period last year. We paid down $40 million on the term loan during the period, which was partially offset by drawing $18 million on the revolver for the acquisition of Specline, leaving total debt of $1.32 billion as of September 30th and cash on hand was $56.6 million. I would now like to turn the call back to the operator for the question-and-answer session.

