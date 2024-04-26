RBC Brewin Dolphin strengthens its London office

RBC Brewin Dolphin has bolstered its London branch with many significant recruits. The wealth management firm has appointed Simon Reed, Shazna Bishop, Matt Baldwin, and Joseph Smith.

Former head of relationship management Annabel Bosman becomes joint regional center head for London and the South-East with Michael Butler, previous RBC Brewin Dolphin deputy head of London. This comes after William Hepburne-Scott was named head of the Southern Region and managing director.

Bosman began her career at Barclays and went on to work for Citi, Deutsche Bank, and Julius Baer before joining RBC in July 2019. As a member of the leadership group, Bosman is responsible for advancing RBC Brewin Dolphin's business and guaranteeing that clients obtain optimal outcomes.

Moreover, Baldwin, who has over a decade of experience in the business, joins as a wealth manager from Brown Shipley, where he was a client adviser. In addition to having a certificate in paraplanning and a diploma in wealth management and investment advisory, he is a certified fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments. Baldwin is skilled in offering high net worth people, company owners, and their families tailored advice on investments and wealth planning.

Smith joins as a financial planner from Coutts, where he oversaw a team of senior financial planners in London and the Southeast. Smith, who worked for NatWest and Coutts for 16 and a half years, has vast experience working with private clients and is a Chartered Insurance Institute fellow. He focuses on estate tax planning, retirement planning, and protection.

Bishop, a former employee of Investec Wealth & Investment, has joined as a financial planner. She offers over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, concentrating in advising individual clients and their families. Bishop has also provided advice on pension plans and other employer benefits to notable firms.

Lastly, Reed, an investment manager, worked at London & Capital, where he advised worldwide families, trusts, charities, and entrepreneurial clients. His area of expertise is assisting clients in the entertainment and music sectors. Before this, Reed worked as a portfolio manager at Cazenove Capital Management and as an investment consultant for UHNW families and family offices at Enhance.

Nicholas Oliver, head of client advice at RBC Brewin Dolphin shared: “Our clients need financial advice like never before. These key hires of highly talented individuals, bring together a powerful range of skills, experience, qualifications, and connections; enabling us to deliver a truly bespoke and immersive service for our clients.”

